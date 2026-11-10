Calm your spicy food cravings with this chilli oil paneer noodles recipe

Being in a calorie deficit or on a weight loss or general fitness journey requires you to be intentional with your food choices. Indulgent spicy foods may feel off the menu, but there are also cheat days when you order your favourite meals. Noodles are among the popular choices. How about trying to make them at home? At least at home, you know which ingredients are going in. Even better if the dish contains protein.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: This 10-minute high-protein moong dal paneer cheela recipe packs 32g protein and is perfect for busy mornings

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe of creamy paneer noodles which satisifies your cravings and you can also be healthy as you can choose healthier alternatives in contrast to what and how it may be prepared with if you ordered.

The chef described it as a noodle recipe with a silky, flavour-packed sauce, golden chilli-fried paneer and plenty of garlic. Garnished with sesame seeds and spring onions, it is perfect for anyone craving comfort food with an Asian-inspired twist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: 200g paneer - split

2 stalks green onion - whites

1/2 cup milk

1/4th cup water

2 tbsps chilli oil

6 cloves garlic - minced

1” ginger - grated

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsps - coriander powder

1 stock cube

Salt and pepper to taste

Noodles of choice - 80g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: 200g paneer - split

2 stalks green onion - whites

1/2 cup milk

1/4th cup water

2 tbsps chilli oil

6 cloves garlic - minced

1” ginger - grated

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsps - coriander powder

1 stock cube

Salt and pepper to taste

Noodles of choice - 80g {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For garnish:

Sesame seeds- 2 tsps

Green onions - green

Method:

Soak 100g of paneer in hot water and keep it aside.

Boil the noodles until they are completely cooked and reserve some of the water for later use.

Drain the excess water and keep the noodles aside.

In a blender, blend together paneer, milk and some of the reserved water until it is smooth.

In a heated pan, add oil. Crumble 100g of paneer into it and fry it until golden brown.

Add chilli oil to it and stir nicely until combined. Keep this aside for later use.

In the same pan, add a little oil and sauté ginger, garlic and onions in it.

Add coriander powder, stock cube, sugar, soy sauce, chilli oil and stir well.

Adjust the seasoning by adding salt and pepper. Add the prepared paste to it and combine well.

Simmer the sauce, add the noodles to it and coat them well.

Place the noodles in a bowl, garnish with sesame seeds, green onions and chilli fried paneer and serve hot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.