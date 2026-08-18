Can't get your kids to eat veggies? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's colourful carrot and beetroot cutlets

Getting children to eat healthy food can be frustrating, especially when they are picky eaters and start throwing tantrums at the sight of vegetables. But turning vegetables into a delicious, colourful dish can be an easy way to make them more appealing to little ones. We found the perfect recipe that could help make vegetables a little more exciting for your kids.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for carrot and beetroot cutlets, which are delicious and perfect if your kids start throwing tantrums when you try to feed them vegetables. In an Instagram video shared on August 5, the chef describes the recipe as, “The best thing about some recipes is that they can turn vegetables into a child’s favourite. These Carrot Beetroot Cutlets are one such recipe – colourful, flavourful and perfect for a tiffin box. Make them once and let the empty tiffin box be the review!”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 small carrot, peeled and grated

1 small beetroot, peeled and grated

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated

2 to 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander

2 to 3 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

Oil, for greasing and shallow frying

Tomato ketchup, to serve

Masala makhana, to serve Method Add the grated boiled potatoes to a large mixing bowl. Add the grated carrot and beetroot, followed by the chopped coriander and green chillies. Add the garam masala, red chilli powder, salt and fresh breadcrumbs. Mix everything thoroughly until the ingredients are well combined and the mixture comes together into a firm dough-like mixture. Grease your palms lightly with oil. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball. Gently flatten each ball between your palms to form evenly shaped cutlets. Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the cutlets in the pan, making sure not to overcrowd it. Shallow-fry the cutlets for a few minutes on each side, gently flipping them once the underside turns golden brown. Cook until both sides are crisp and evenly browned. Remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on absorbent paper to remove any excess oil. Serve hot with tomato ketchup and masala makhana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 small carrot, peeled and grated

1 small beetroot, peeled and grated

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated

2 to 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander

2 to 3 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

Oil, for greasing and shallow frying

Tomato ketchup, to serve

Masala makhana, to serve Method Add the grated boiled potatoes to a large mixing bowl. Add the grated carrot and beetroot, followed by the chopped coriander and green chillies. Add the garam masala, red chilli powder, salt and fresh breadcrumbs. Mix everything thoroughly until the ingredients are well combined and the mixture comes together into a firm dough-like mixture. Grease your palms lightly with oil. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball. Gently flatten each ball between your palms to form evenly shaped cutlets. Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the cutlets in the pan, making sure not to overcrowd it. Shallow-fry the cutlets for a few minutes on each side, gently flipping them once the underside turns golden brown. Cook until both sides are crisp and evenly browned. Remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on absorbent paper to remove any excess oil. Serve hot with tomato ketchup and masala makhana. {{/usCountry}}

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