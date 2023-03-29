Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8 bhog: Prasad recipes for Maa Mahagauri

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 this year. It is a Hindu festival celebrated over nine days in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls in March or April. It is a significant festival in Hinduism, dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and her nine forms or avatars. Each day of the festival is associated with a specific form of the goddess, and devotees offer special prayers and perform rituals to honour that particular form. On the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri, is worshipped. As per Hindu mythology, Maa Mahagauri symbolizes purity, peace, and spirituality. Here are two delicious prasad recipes that you can offer to Maa Mahagauri on this day. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: 4 delicious vrat-friendly sabudana recipes that are easy to make )

Prasad recipes for Maa Mahagauri:

Coconut barfi

As we honor the divine form of Maa Mahagauri, known for her purity and grace, it's time to indulge in some delicious prasad recipes.(pinterest)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Coconut barfi (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Scraped coconut fresh 2 cups

Ghee 1 tablespoon

Castor sugar (caster sugar) 1-1½ cups

Milk 1 cup

saffron strands a pinch

Green cardamoms 3-4 + for for garnishing

Pistachios Chopped to sprinkle

Method:

1. Grease a baking tin with some ghee.

2. Heat sugar in a non-stick pan. Add milk, mix and cook till sugar melts. Add saffron and mix well.

3. Coarsely crush cardamoms in a mortar using a pestle, add to pan and mix.

4. Add coconut, mix continuously and cook on low heat till thick. Switch off heat, add ghee and mix well.

5. Put the coconut mixture into a greased baking tin and level it out. Sprinkle some cardamom powder and pistachios on top and cool.

6. Cut and serve.

2. Coconut ladoo

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Coconut ladoo (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Condensed milk caramelised – 1 cup

Cardamom – ½tsp

Dried desiccated coconut – 2 cups

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Method:

1. Place an unopened can in a sauce pan and cover it with water. Boil it covered for 2 hours.

2. Remove the can and let it cool and then open it.

3. Pour out 1 cup of this caramelised condensed milk in a bowl.

4. Add desiccated coconut, cardamom powder and vanilla extract.

5. Mix them thoroughly and shape them into small ladoos(balls).

6. Once again dunk them in dried coconut and serve.