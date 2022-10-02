Navratri 2022 Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Know the significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri, colour, mantra and bhog

Maha Ashtami, also known as Ashtami and Durgashtami, falls on Monday, October 3 this year. It is one of the most important days during the auspicious festivals of Navratri and Durga Puja. They are dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars (Navdurgas). Devotees worship the Goddess and her nine forms, honouring the victory of good over evil. During Ashtami, people worship Maa Mahagauri and perform various rituals, including Kanjak or Kanya Puja, Sandhi Puja, Mahasnan, and more. Read along to know more details.

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Hindu mythology says that Goddess Shailputri, at the age of sixteen, was extremely beautiful and blessed with a fair complexion. Therefore, she came to be known as Goddess Mahagauri because of her fair skin. Like Maa Shailputri, she mounts a bull, and because of that, she is called Vrisharudha. She has four hands - while one hand on the right side carries a Trishul and the other stays in Abhaya Mudra, she holds a Damaru in one left hand and keeps the other in Varada Mudra. The Goddess is often compared with a conch, the moon and the white flower of Kunda because she has a fair complexion. She is also known as Shwetambardhara, as she always wears white clothes. She symbolizes purity, serenity and tranquillity. (Also Read: Navratri 2022: Know all about the nine avatars of Maa Durga)

Navratri Day 8 Significance:

The eighth day of Navratri or the third day of Durga Puja, Maha Ashtami, celebrates Maa Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. People worship Maa Mahagauri on this day, who is known for bestowing her devotees with wealth and an opulent lifestyle, and removing all their sufferings. Praying to Maa Durga during Ashtami can help rid one of all their problems and sins. Ashtami fast also holds significance as it brings prosperity and luck.

In some parts of India, people also perform Astra Puja during Ashtami. Many devotees consider it an auspicious day to pray to their tools. Additionally, Maa Durga's weapons are worshipped as symbols of female strength.

Navratri Day 8 Timings:

Maha Ashtami will be observed on October 3 this year. Drik Panchang says the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 06:47 pm on October 2 and end at 04:37 pm on October 3. The timings for Sandhi Puja will last from 04:13 pm to 05:01 pm. While the Brahma Muhurta is from 04:38 am to 05:26 am, the Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:46 am to 12:34 pm.

Additionally, some devotees will observe the second day of Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Pradhan Puja, on Monday, October 3. The Puja Muhurat is from 07:31 am to 01:09 pm.

Navratri Day 8 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

On Ashtami, devotees should begin the day with Mahasnan to rid themselves of impurities and wear new clothes. Then, install nine small pots to invoke nine Shaktis of Maa Durga and worship them during Maha Ashtami Puja. People also welcome nine young unmarried girls into their houses to perform Kanjak or Kanya/Kumari Puja, as they are considered divine manifestations of Maa Durga. These girls sit in one line, and devotees tie a holy dhaaga on their wrists. Then, the devotees wash their feet, put tilak on their foreheads, and offer the girls specially-prepared prasad comprising of puri, halva and black grams. Lastly, people also perform Sandhi Puja on this day.

Navratri Day 8 Bhog:

On the eighth day, worshippers offer a special bhog of coconut to Goddess Mahagauri. It is widely believed that donating coconuts to the Brahmins on Ashtami brings prosperity and happiness.

Navratri Day 8 Colour:

The colour of the day on Maha Ashtami or Day 8 of Navratri is peacock green. Devotees who worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day can wear clothes of this shade. The colour is a symbol of uniqueness, individuality, compassion, and freshness.

Navratri Day 8 Mantra and Prarthana:

1) Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

2) Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada