Cheat day done right: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for brown butter chocolate banana bread to satisfy your sweet cravings

Got a serious sweet tooth and trying to stick to your fitness goals? Cheat-day cravings can make a decadent dessert hard to resist, but making it at home gives you more control over the ingredients and portions. With the right recipe, you can enjoy something indulgent while being a little more mindful of what goes into it, rather than reaching for a store-bought treat.

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If you’re craving something warm, gooey and chocolate-loaded, this could be just the dessert you need. Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for brown butter chocolate banana bread – a decadent homemade dessert that is perfect for satisfying those cheat-day sweet cravings.

In an Instagram video shared on October 4, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “Cheat day done right! Warm, gooey, chocolate-loaded banana bread with nutty brown butter, a swirl of nut butter and a caramelised banana top. These are the calories that aren’t wasted. Every bite is totally worth it!”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 12) For the banana bread 3 medium ripe bananas, mashed (300 g)

½ cup butter, browned and slightly cooled (115 g)

2 eggs (100 g)

½ cup soft brown sugar (100 g)

¼ cup white sugar (50 g)

1 tsp vanilla essence (5 ml)

¼ cup milk (60 ml)

1½ cups all-purpose flour (190 g)

1½ tsp baking powder (6 g)

A pinch of salt

¾ cup chocolate chunks, a mix of dark and milk chocolate (120 g) For the topping 3 tbsp nut butter of your choice (48 g)

2 bananas, halved lengthwise (200 g)

1 tbsp butter (14 g)

1 tbsp brown sugar (12 g) Method Melt the butter in a pan over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Add the mashed bananas, browned butter, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla essence and milk to a large bowl. Whisk until well combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder, add a pinch of salt and gently mix until just combined. Avoid overmixing to keep the banana bread soft. Gently fold the chocolate chunks into the batter, reserving a few for the top if desired. Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat and add the brown sugar. Place the banana halves cut-side down and cook for two to three minutes, until golden and caramelised. Transfer the batter to a greased baking dish and spread evenly. Dollop the nut butter over the surface and swirl it through the batter using a knife or skewer. Arrange the caramelised banana halves on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with a few moist crumbs. Allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving. Approx. nutrition (per serving of 100 g) Calories: 320 kcal

Protein: 5 g

Carbohydrates: 41 g

Fat: 16 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 12) For the banana bread 3 medium ripe bananas, mashed (300 g)

½ cup butter, browned and slightly cooled (115 g)

2 eggs (100 g)

½ cup soft brown sugar (100 g)

¼ cup white sugar (50 g)

1 tsp vanilla essence (5 ml)

¼ cup milk (60 ml)

1½ cups all-purpose flour (190 g)

1½ tsp baking powder (6 g)

A pinch of salt

¾ cup chocolate chunks, a mix of dark and milk chocolate (120 g) For the topping 3 tbsp nut butter of your choice (48 g)

2 bananas, halved lengthwise (200 g)

1 tbsp butter (14 g)

1 tbsp brown sugar (12 g) Method Melt the butter in a pan over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Add the mashed bananas, browned butter, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla essence and milk to a large bowl. Whisk until well combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder, add a pinch of salt and gently mix until just combined. Avoid overmixing to keep the banana bread soft. Gently fold the chocolate chunks into the batter, reserving a few for the top if desired. Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat and add the brown sugar. Place the banana halves cut-side down and cook for two to three minutes, until golden and caramelised. Transfer the batter to a greased baking dish and spread evenly. Dollop the nut butter over the surface and swirl it through the batter using a knife or skewer. Arrange the caramelised banana halves on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with a few moist crumbs. Allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving. Approx. nutrition (per serving of 100 g) Calories: 320 kcal

Protein: 5 g

Carbohydrates: 41 g

Fat: 16 g {{/usCountry}}

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