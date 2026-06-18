Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy and comforting batata bhaaji recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Not all delicious dishes require us to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. They are the ones we seek out in particular in the hot summer months. Taking to Instagram on June 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur delivered just that with his recipe for batata bhaaji.

Kunal Kapur's batata bhaaji recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “A simple yet comforting Maharashtrian Batata Bhaaji that’s packed with flavour. Made with potatoes, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and turmeric, this classic dish comes together with everyday ingredients and pairs perfectly with poori or chapati. It’s wholesome, satisfying, and a reminder that the simplest recipes are often the most loved.”

The detailed steps to make the batata bhaaji are as follows.

Ingredients for Maharashtrian batata bhaaji

Oil - 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - 3/4 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - handful

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Garlic, chopped - 2 tsp (optional)

Green chillies, finely chopped, to taste

Peanuts - 2 tbsp

Cashew - 10 - 12

Onion, sliced - 1 cup

Boiled potato, medium - 5

Turmeric - 3/4 tsp

Salt to taste

Coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon, small - ½

Method of preparation

First, boil the potatoes and then completely peel them. Cut each of them into quarters, and then chop them into chunks. After that, put a large pan on the flame. Add the oil. Once it heats up, add hing, whole cumin and mustard seeds. Let them splutter before adding a handful of fresh curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped garlic. Stir a bit, then add chopped green chillies to taste, some peanuts and cashews. Keep cooking on low heat until it all turns brown. After that, add sliced onions. Turn the flame on high and cook the onions for two minutes. Now, add the potatoes, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Stir and cook the potatoes for three to four minutes. Once the potatoes take on the wonderful golden colour, add a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander to the pan, and squeeze in half a lemon. Toss it for a while again, and the batata bhaaji is ready to serve. Serve it in a bowl, along with roti, parathas, or puris, and enjoy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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