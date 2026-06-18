Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy and comforting batata bhaaji recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The Maharastrian batata bhaaji recipe is the perfect quick fix to indulge in when you want something tasty without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
Not all delicious dishes require us to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. They are the ones we seek out in particular in the hot summer months. Taking to Instagram on June 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur delivered just that with his recipe for batata bhaaji.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “A simple yet comforting Maharashtrian Batata Bhaaji that’s packed with flavour. Made with potatoes, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and turmeric, this classic dish comes together with everyday ingredients and pairs perfectly with poori or chapati. It’s wholesome, satisfying, and a reminder that the simplest recipes are often the most loved.”
The detailed steps to make the batata bhaaji are as follows.
Ingredients for Maharashtrian batata bhaaji
- Oil - 3 tbsp
- Asafoetida (hing) - 3/4 tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
- Curry leaves - handful
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Garlic, chopped - 2 tsp (optional)
- Green chillies, finely chopped, to taste
- Peanuts - 2 tbsp
- Cashew - 10 - 12
- Onion, sliced - 1 cup
- Boiled potato, medium - 5
- Turmeric - 3/4 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Lemon, small - ½
Method of preparation
- First, boil the potatoes and then completely peel them. Cut each of them into quarters, and then chop them into chunks.
- After that, put a large pan on the flame. Add the oil. Once it heats up, add hing, whole cumin and mustard seeds. Let them splutter before adding a handful of fresh curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped garlic.
- Stir a bit, then add chopped green chillies to taste, some peanuts and cashews. Keep cooking on low heat until it all turns brown.
- After that, add sliced onions. Turn the flame on high and cook the onions for two minutes.
- Now, add the potatoes, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Stir and cook the potatoes for three to four minutes.
- Once the potatoes take on the wonderful golden colour, add a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander to the pan, and squeeze in half a lemon.
- Toss it for a while again, and the batata bhaaji is ready to serve.
- Serve it in a bowl, along with roti, parathas, or puris, and enjoy.
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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
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