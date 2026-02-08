US dentist warns against turmeric supplements and tea: Shares 3 non-negotiable steps for your safety
Turmeric supplements usually have very low amounts of the active compound curcumin. And if not paired with the right compounds, it is not well absorbed.
Yellowing of teeth with age is a common occurrence that can be attributed to various reasons. This can even occur in some cases when dental hygiene is rigorously maintained. And the reason is unbelievably on the nose, according to Dr Mark Burhenne, California-based dentist with nearly 40 years of experience.
Dr Burhenne blames turmeric (or haldi) as the reason behind the yellow-orange spots on the teeth. However, it is not the spots themselves that are his concern with the consumption of the spice.
Highlighting the benefits of turmeric, he stated in an Instagram post on February 7, “Turmeric isn't wellness hype. It's a low-risk, high-reward way to quiet inflammation - from bleeding gums to seasonal allergies.”
Inflammation is not just about the joints, but rather a slow erosion of health for which the best medicine is found in the kitchen for centuries. However, how it is consumed matters. According to Dr Burhenne, turmeric supplements and turmeric tea rob us of the benefits.
Why turmeric supplements do not work
Curcumin is one of the active compounds in turmeric, which is the compound that reduces inflammation. However, the human body cannot absorb curcumin well unless it is paired with black pepper extract (piperine) or bound to fat, shared Dr Burhenne.
He listed the common problems with turmeric supplements as follows:
- Many turmeric supplements have almost no curcumin
- Some are contaminated with lead or fillers
- Brands that are available on e-commerce sites like Amazon are especially unreliable
- If purity is not tested, the risks outweigh the benefits
Turmeric tea, in particular, has almost no curcumin, noted Dr Burhenne, and one would need to drink dozens of cups every day to get any potential benefit.
How to take curcumin for health benefits
The dentist shared three ways to best incorporate curcumin in the daily diet.
- It is always better to consume curcumin alongside healthy fats to boost absorption.
- Curcumin should always be consumed with piperine (black pepper extract) or phytosome. Without them, the chemical is not absorbed and essentially goes to waste.
- If not taken in the form of turmeric spice, supplements should be third-party tested for purity and potency
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
