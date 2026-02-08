US dentist warns against turmeric supplements and tea: Shares 3 non-negotiable steps for your safety

Yellowing of teeth with age is a common occurrence that can be attributed to various reasons. This can even occur in some cases when dental hygiene is rigorously maintained. And the reason is unbelievably on the nose, according to Dr Mark Burhenne, California-based dentist with nearly 40 years of experience. Many turmeric supplements contain very low amounts of curcumin, the active ingredient that fights inflammation, shares Dr Burhenne. (Unsplash )

Also Read | Neurosurgeon with more than 33 years of experience shares simple 2-step hack to 'stop overthinking'

Dr Burhenne blames turmeric (or haldi) as the reason behind the yellow-orange spots on the teeth. However, it is not the spots themselves that are his concern with the consumption of the spice.

Highlighting the benefits of turmeric, he stated in an Instagram post on February 7, “Turmeric isn't wellness hype. It's a low-risk, high-reward way to quiet inflammation - from bleeding gums to seasonal allergies.”

Inflammation is not just about the joints, but rather a slow erosion of health for which the best medicine is found in the kitchen for centuries. However, how it is consumed matters. According to Dr Burhenne, turmeric supplements and turmeric tea rob us of the benefits.