Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy, crispy potato balls recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Potatoes are known to be the most versatile of vegetables, and can be used in a variety of snack recipes. Taking to Instagram on May 23, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for one such dish that can easily find a place in the fanciest of cafes.

Kunal Kapur's crispy potato balls recipe can be easily prepared at home. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft on the inside, these potato balls are the kind of snack you keep reaching for without realising. Lightly spiced, perfectly golden, and fried to that addictive crunch, they strike the perfect balance between comfort and indulgence. Whether paired with chutney or eaten straight off the plate, they bring instant joy to every bite. One batch is never enough—because they disappear faster than you expect.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy potato balls Potato - ½ kg

Water - to boil potatoes

Butter - 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Water - ½ cup

All-purpose flour - 4 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Pepper powder - ¾ tsp

Cornstarch powder - 4 tbsp

Spring onion, chopped - ½ cup

Oil - for frying Method of preparation Set water to boil in a pan. Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into one-inch cubes and then add them to the boiling water. After a while, check whether the potatoes are fully cooked by mashing one with a spoon. Once they can be easily smashed, take the potatoes out of the water, drain them well and put them in a large utensil. Mash the potatoes well till there are no lumps. In a separate pan, heat the butter. Once the butter is melted, add one tablespoon of chopped garlic, and saute it for a while until the flavour thickens and the butter starts to turn brown. Then add half a cup of water and all-purpose flour and mix well. It should turn into a smooth lump in the pan. Now, into the same pan, add the mashed potatoes. Add some salt and pepper powder and mix them well. Once it has been mixed thoroughly, transfer it back to the bowl. Add to it cornstarch powder and chopped spring onion. Mix it again until it gets the consistency of a fluffy dough. Pull off tiny pieces from the dough and shape them into balls. In a pan, heat up some oil and then add the balls to deep fry them until golden brown. Take out the fried potato balls and keep them on a tissue paper to drain out the excess oil. Serve warm in a bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy potato balls Potato - ½ kg

Water - to boil potatoes

Butter - 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Water - ½ cup

All-purpose flour - 4 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Pepper powder - ¾ tsp

Cornstarch powder - 4 tbsp

Spring onion, chopped - ½ cup

Oil - for frying Method of preparation Set water to boil in a pan. Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into one-inch cubes and then add them to the boiling water. After a while, check whether the potatoes are fully cooked by mashing one with a spoon. Once they can be easily smashed, take the potatoes out of the water, drain them well and put them in a large utensil. Mash the potatoes well till there are no lumps. In a separate pan, heat the butter. Once the butter is melted, add one tablespoon of chopped garlic, and saute it for a while until the flavour thickens and the butter starts to turn brown. Then add half a cup of water and all-purpose flour and mix well. It should turn into a smooth lump in the pan. Now, into the same pan, add the mashed potatoes. Add some salt and pepper powder and mix them well. Once it has been mixed thoroughly, transfer it back to the bowl. Add to it cornstarch powder and chopped spring onion. Mix it again until it gets the consistency of a fluffy dough. Pull off tiny pieces from the dough and shape them into balls. In a pan, heat up some oil and then add the balls to deep fry them until golden brown. Take out the fried potato balls and keep them on a tissue paper to drain out the excess oil. Serve warm in a bowl. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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