Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy, crispy potato balls recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Crispy brown on the outside and soft white on the inside, Kunal Kapur's fried potato balls recipe is the perfect snack for any day.
Potatoes are known to be the most versatile of vegetables, and can be used in a variety of snack recipes. Taking to Instagram on May 23, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for one such dish that can easily find a place in the fanciest of cafes.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft on the inside, these potato balls are the kind of snack you keep reaching for without realising. Lightly spiced, perfectly golden, and fried to that addictive crunch, they strike the perfect balance between comfort and indulgence. Whether paired with chutney or eaten straight off the plate, they bring instant joy to every bite. One batch is never enough—because they disappear faster than you expect.”
The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for crispy potato balls
- Potato - ½ kg
- Water - to boil potatoes
- Butter - 2 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Water - ½ cup
- All-purpose flour - 4 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
- Pepper powder - ¾ tsp
- Cornstarch powder - 4 tbsp
- Spring onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Oil - for frying
Method of preparation
- Set water to boil in a pan. Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into one-inch cubes and then add them to the boiling water. After a while, check whether the potatoes are fully cooked by mashing one with a spoon. Once they can be easily smashed, take the potatoes out of the water, drain them well and put them in a large utensil. Mash the potatoes well till there are no lumps.
- In a separate pan, heat the butter. Once the butter is melted, add one tablespoon of chopped garlic, and saute it for a while until the flavour thickens and the butter starts to turn brown. Then add half a cup of water and all-purpose flour and mix well. It should turn into a smooth lump in the pan.
- Now, into the same pan, add the mashed potatoes. Add some salt and pepper powder and mix them well. Once it has been mixed thoroughly, transfer it back to the bowl.
- Add to it cornstarch powder and chopped spring onion. Mix it again until it gets the consistency of a fluffy dough.
- Pull off tiny pieces from the dough and shape them into balls. In a pan, heat up some oil and then add the balls to deep fry them until golden brown.
- Take out the fried potato balls and keep them on a tissue paper to drain out the excess oil. Serve warm in a bowl.
Ingredients for crispy potato balls
- Potato - ½ kg
- Water - to boil potatoes
- Butter - 2 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Water - ½ cup
- All-purpose flour - 4 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
- Pepper powder - ¾ tsp
- Cornstarch powder - 4 tbsp
- Spring onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Oil - for frying
Method of preparation
- Set water to boil in a pan. Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into one-inch cubes and then add them to the boiling water. After a while, check whether the potatoes are fully cooked by mashing one with a spoon. Once they can be easily smashed, take the potatoes out of the water, drain them well and put them in a large utensil. Mash the potatoes well till there are no lumps.
- In a separate pan, heat the butter. Once the butter is melted, add one tablespoon of chopped garlic, and saute it for a while until the flavour thickens and the butter starts to turn brown. Then add half a cup of water and all-purpose flour and mix well. It should turn into a smooth lump in the pan.
- Now, into the same pan, add the mashed potatoes. Add some salt and pepper powder and mix them well. Once it has been mixed thoroughly, transfer it back to the bowl.
- Add to it cornstarch powder and chopped spring onion. Mix it again until it gets the consistency of a fluffy dough.
- Pull off tiny pieces from the dough and shape them into balls. In a pan, heat up some oil and then add the balls to deep fry them until golden brown.
- Take out the fried potato balls and keep them on a tissue paper to drain out the excess oil. Serve warm in a bowl.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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