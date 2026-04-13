Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi: See step by step preparation

In Indian summer, no one likes to stay long in the kitchen and stew in the sweltering heat. What really comes in handy is a homely recipe made with easily available ingredients that can be whipped up in minutes while also delivering on the taste.

Kunal Kapur's aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi recipe serves four. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on April 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his own recipe for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi that solves just the problem. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption:

“Making a simple, comforting aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi—soft, perfectly spiced potatoes tossed with slightly crunchy capsicum, coming together in a way that feels like pure home on a plate. It’s one of those everyday dishes that doesn’t need much, yet always delivers.”

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe takes around 40 minutes to prep and cook, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient for four servings. The detailed guidelines are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe takes around 40 minutes to prep and cook, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient for four servings. The detailed guidelines are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi Mustard oil – ⅓ cup

Potatoes (large) – 4

Salt – ½ tsp (and more to taste)

Hing – a pinch

Cumin seeds – 2 tsp

Coriander seeds (pounded) – 2 tbsp

Onion (chopped) – ½ cup

Ginger (chopped) – 1 tbsp

Green chillies (chopped) – 1 to 2

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder – 1½ tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Tomatoes (medium, chopped) – 4

Capsicum (chopped) – 2

Water – a splash (as needed)

Kasoori methi – a pinch

Amchur powder – 1 tsp

Chilli flakes – 1 tsp

Fresh coriander (chopped) – a handful Method of preparation Heat mustard oil in a kadhai till it reaches the smoking point, then let it cool slightly. Add hing and cumin seeds, let them crackle. Add chopped onions and sauté till light golden. Add ginger and green chillies, cook till fragrant. Add potatoes and salt, mix well and cook for five to six minutes till slightly crisp. Add turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, and pounded coriander seeds, mix well. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till soft and the masala releases oil. Add capsicum and mix, keeping it slightly crunchy. Add a splash of water, cover, and cook on low heat till potatoes are tender. Finish with kasoori methi, amchur powder, chilli flakes, and fresh coriander. Mix gently, adjust consistency if needed, and cook uncovered for a minute before serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi Mustard oil – ⅓ cup

Potatoes (large) – 4

Salt – ½ tsp (and more to taste)

Hing – a pinch

Cumin seeds – 2 tsp

Coriander seeds (pounded) – 2 tbsp

Onion (chopped) – ½ cup

Ginger (chopped) – 1 tbsp

Green chillies (chopped) – 1 to 2

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder – 1½ tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Tomatoes (medium, chopped) – 4

Capsicum (chopped) – 2

Water – a splash (as needed)

Kasoori methi – a pinch

Amchur powder – 1 tsp

Chilli flakes – 1 tsp

Fresh coriander (chopped) – a handful Method of preparation Heat mustard oil in a kadhai till it reaches the smoking point, then let it cool slightly. Add hing and cumin seeds, let them crackle. Add chopped onions and sauté till light golden. Add ginger and green chillies, cook till fragrant. Add potatoes and salt, mix well and cook for five to six minutes till slightly crisp. Add turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, and pounded coriander seeds, mix well. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till soft and the masala releases oil. Add capsicum and mix, keeping it slightly crunchy. Add a splash of water, cover, and cook on low heat till potatoes are tender. Finish with kasoori methi, amchur powder, chilli flakes, and fresh coriander. Mix gently, adjust consistency if needed, and cook uncovered for a minute before serving. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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