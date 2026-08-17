Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and tasty pyaz ki sabzi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Onions are a popular ingredient, but it is not often that they become the star of the dish for a main. Taking to Instagram on August 16, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe which changes that.

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Describing his pyaz hi sabzi, the chef wrote in the caption, “Pyaz ki sabzi - simple, ghar wali aur unbelievably delicious! Thinly sliced onions cooked with everyday spices until perfectly soft, caramelised and packed with flavour. It’s the kind of humble sabzi that needs absolutely nothing fancy - just hot rotis, dal and a little achaar on the side. Perfect for those days when you want something quick, comforting and full of that classic ghar ka swaad.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for pyaz ki sabzi

Onions, large - 5

Cashews, soaked - 10

Curd - 5 tbsps

Water - a dash

Oil - 5 tbsps

Asafoetida (Hing) - ½ tsp

Dry red chillies - 2

Cumin - 1 tsp

Coriander seeds - 1 tbsp

Peppercorns - 12

Garlic, chopped - 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Green chillies, slit - 2-3

Turmeric - ¾ tsp

Chilli powder - 1½ tsps

Coriander powder - 1½ tbsps

Salt - to taste

Kasoori methi leaves - a large pinch

Water - ½ cup

Chaat masala - 1 tbsp

Spring onion, chopped - handful

Method of preparation

First, wash and peel the onions, and cut them into large chunks. Keep them aside. Next, blend soaked cashews and curd along with a dash of water until it turns into a smooth paste. Keep it aside as well. Now, heat oil in a pan. To it, add hing, dry red chillies broken into small pieces, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and peppercorns. Let the spices splutter, then add finely chopped garlic, finely chopped ginger and slit green chillies, and saute for a bit. Now add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, and saute them well. Once the masala has been completely cooked, add the cashews and curd paste and stir them in well. Once the ingredients in the pan start releasing oil, add in the onion chunks, salt and kassori methi leaves. Set the flame on high and toss them well. After three to four minutes, add a dash of water to the pan and toss some more. Sprinkle some chaat masala and chopped spring onions on top. Toss some more and serve warm.

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