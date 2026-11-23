Winter is the season of greens, and while spinach often takes the spotlight, there are many other leafy vegetables in Indian home kitchens that deserve just as much appreciation. Taking to Instagram on November 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared the perfect recipe for the purpose: saag paneer that uses five different greens.

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“Paneer Saag is the perfect winter recipe, bringing together soft, melt-in-your-mouth paneer cubes and rich, creamy saag made with fresh seasonal greens. Every bite is packed with flavour, comfort and the goodness of winter greens,” the chef wrote in the caption. “A comforting classic that deserves a spot on your winter menu!”

The recipe takes approximately 55 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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Ingredients for saag paneer

For boiling

{{^usCountry}} Mustard leaves – 1 large bunch / 400 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mustard leaves – 1 large bunch / 400 g {{/usCountry}}

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Water – 1 cup

Spinach leaves – ½ bunch / 200 g

Bathua leaves – handful / 100 g

Methi leaves – handful / 50 g

Radish leaves – handful / 50 g

Turnip, large – 1

Garlic, chopped – ½ tbsp

Ginger, chopped – ½ tbsp

Green chilli, chopped – 2

Chana dal – 4-5 tbsp / 65 g

For tempering

Ghee – 2-3 tbsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Green chilli, chopped – 1

Ginger, chopped – ¾ tbsp

Garlic, chopped – ¾ tbsp

Onion, chopped – ½ cup

Paneer, cubes – 400 g

Salt – to taste

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Chilli powder – 1½ tsp

Coriander powder – 1½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Butter – 1 tbsp

Cream – 2-3 tbsp

Method of preparation

Wash and chop all the greens (mustard leaves, spinach, bathua, methi, radish leaves) along with the turnip. In a pressure cooker, add water and turn on the heat. Bring it to a boil and add all the chopped greens and turnip. Drop in chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies, and chana dal. Once the greens and turnip are cooked, pound them into a smooth paste using a masher. You can also use a mixer grinder. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped green chilli, ginger, and garlic. Sauté until they release their aroma. Add chopped onions and cook until they turn golden brown. Add paneer cubes to the pan and sprinkle some salt, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Add the pounded greens to the pan with paneer and mix well. Add butter and cream to the mixture towards the end, stirring gently. Serve the saag paneer hot with roti or rice.

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