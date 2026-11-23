Winter is the season of greens, and while spinach often takes the spotlight, there are many other leafy vegetables in Indian home kitchens that deserve just as much appreciation. Taking to Instagram on November 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared the perfect recipe for the purpose: saag paneer that uses five different greens.
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“Paneer Saag is the perfect winter recipe, bringing together soft, melt-in-your-mouth paneer cubes and rich, creamy saag made with fresh seasonal greens. Every bite is packed with flavour, comfort and the goodness of winter greens,” the chef wrote in the caption. “A comforting classic that deserves a spot on your winter menu!”
The recipe takes approximately 55 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients for saag paneer
For boiling
Mustard leaves – 1 large bunch / 400 g{{/usCountry}}
Mustard leaves – 1 large bunch / 400 g{{/usCountry}}
Water – 1 cup
Spinach leaves – ½ bunch / 200 g
Bathua leaves – handful / 100 g
Methi leaves – handful / 50 g
Radish leaves – handful / 50 g
Turnip, large – 1
Garlic, chopped – ½ tbsp
Ginger, chopped – ½ tbsp
Green chilli, chopped – 2
Chana dal – 4-5 tbsp / 65 g
For tempering
Ghee – 2-3 tbsp
Cumin – 1 tsp
Green chilli, chopped – 1
Ginger, chopped – ¾ tbsp
Garlic, chopped – ¾ tbsp
Onion, chopped – ½ cup
Paneer, cubes – 400 g
Salt – to taste
Chilli powder – 1½ tsp
Coriander powder – 1½ tsp
Salt – to taste
Butter – 1 tbsp
Cream – 2-3 tbsp
Method of preparation
- Wash and chop all the greens (mustard leaves, spinach, bathua, methi, radish leaves) along with the turnip.
- In a pressure cooker, add water and turn on the heat. Bring it to a boil and add all the chopped greens and turnip. Drop in chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies, and chana dal.
- Once the greens and turnip are cooked, pound them into a smooth paste using a masher. You can also use a mixer grinder.
- Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped green chilli, ginger, and garlic. Sauté until they release their aroma. Add chopped onions and cook until they turn golden brown. Add paneer cubes to the pan and sprinkle some salt, red chilli powder, and coriander powder.
- Add the pounded greens to the pan with paneer and mix well. Add butter and cream to the mixture towards the end, stirring gently.
- Serve the saag paneer hot with roti or rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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