Chef Ranveer Brar's crispy Punjabi samosa recipe will have you sorted for your evening tea: See step-by-step preparation

When it comes to evening snacks, samosas undoubtedly rule desi hearts. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared how to make them at home, Punjabi-style. The recipe takes prep time of around 10 minutes and cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the Punjabi samosas are presented as follows.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
Also Read | Try Chef Kunal Kapur’s chilli garlic laccha paratha to zing up dinner: See step-by-step preparation
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Ingredients
For dough
- 1 cup maida
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp carom seeds
- 2 tbsp ghee
- Cold water as required
For samosa masala
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds
- ½ tbsp cumin seeds
For samosa filling
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 inch ginger, chopped
- 2 fresh green chillies, chopped
- 10-12 raisins
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 4-5 potatoes, boiled and roughly diced
- ¼ cup green peas
- 1½ tbsp prepared masala
- ½ tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tsp dry mango powder
- Salt to taste
Other ingredient
- Oil to deep fry the samosas
Method of preparation
For dough
- In a bowl, add maida, salt, carom seeds, ghee and mix everything properly until it resembles bread crumb consistency.
- Now add cold water and knead a hard dough. Cover and keep aside for resting at least for 15 to 20 minutes.
For samosa masala
- In a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds and roast them lightly.
- Transfer them into a motor-pastel and crush them coarsely, and keep aside for further use.
For samosa filling
- In a pan, add ghee, ginger, garlic, and green chillies, and sauté for a minute.
- Now add raisins, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, asafoetida, potatoes, and green peas, and mash them coarsely. Mix everything properly, cover, and cook for four to five minutes on medium heat.
- Now remove the cover and cook over high heat for three to four minutes, or until lightly charred.
- Add the prepared masala, black pepper powder, dry mango powder, and salt, and mix everything properly. Keep aside for further use.
For assembling samosa.
- Take a medium portion of the dough, make a round peda and roll it thin in an oval shape.
- Now cut in from the centre, take one half of it, shape it into a cone, and add the filling.
- Now apply water on the open ends of the cone and fold it towards you, keep it down and give it a gentle press so that it can stand, in the shape of a samosa. Make all others in a similar way.
- Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium heat and fry the samosas until golden brown on all sides; remove onto absorbent paper. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.
{{#usCountry}}
Ingredients
For dough
- 1 cup maida
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp carom seeds
- 2 tbsp ghee
- Cold water as required
For samosa masala
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds
- ½ tbsp cumin seeds
For samosa filling
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 inch ginger, chopped
- 2 fresh green chillies, chopped
- 10-12 raisins
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 4-5 potatoes, boiled and roughly diced
- ¼ cup green peas
- 1½ tbsp prepared masala
- ½ tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tsp dry mango powder
- Salt to taste
Other ingredient
- Oil to deep fry the samosas
Method of preparation
For dough
- In a bowl, add maida, salt, carom seeds, ghee and mix everything properly until it resembles bread crumb consistency.
- Now add cold water and knead a hard dough. Cover and keep aside for resting at least for 15 to 20 minutes.
For samosa masala
- In a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds and roast them lightly.
- Transfer them into a motor-pastel and crush them coarsely, and keep aside for further use.
For samosa filling
- In a pan, add ghee, ginger, garlic, and green chillies, and sauté for a minute.
- Now add raisins, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, asafoetida, potatoes, and green peas, and mash them coarsely. Mix everything properly, cover, and cook for four to five minutes on medium heat.
- Now remove the cover and cook over high heat for three to four minutes, or until lightly charred.
- Add the prepared masala, black pepper powder, dry mango powder, and salt, and mix everything properly. Keep aside for further use.
For assembling samosa.
- Take a medium portion of the dough, make a round peda and roll it thin in an oval shape.
- Now cut in from the centre, take one half of it, shape it into a cone, and add the filling.
- Now apply water on the open ends of the cone and fold it towards you, keep it down and give it a gentle press so that it can stand, in the shape of a samosa. Make all others in a similar way.
- Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium heat and fry the samosas until golden brown on all sides; remove onto absorbent paper. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}