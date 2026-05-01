Chef Ranveer Brar shares ayurvedic summer drinks recipes with bael, gond and sattu: See step-by-step making
According to Ranveer Brar, desi refreshing drinks are best for tackling the scorching Indian summer. Here are three of his recipes that will get the job done.
Sometimes, a cool, refreshing drink is all that one craves on a hot summer day. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar helps us get three such drinks that not just fit the bill, but are also made with ayurvedic ingredients that are known to be beneficial for health.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘raw, tangy’ Andhra-style rasam recipe that will help you cool down in the summer heat
The three drinks feature bael, gond katira, and sattu, respectively. All of them are known for their cooling properties and are easily available across the country. Ranveer Brar also shares two ways in which to prepare each drink: one sweet and another, salty. The detailed steps to prepare the drinks are as follows.
Preparing jaggery syrup
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Water
- 1 cup Jaggery
- 5-6 Green cardamom, crushed
Method of preparation:
- In a pan or saucepan, add water, jaggery, green cardamom and simmer it for two to three minutes until the jaggery dissolves.
- Transfer it to a bowl and keep it aside for further use.
Preparing jeera mixture
Ingredients:
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp Cumin seeds
- ½ tbsp Pink salt
Method of preparation:
- In a pan, add salt to taste, cumin seeds and dry roast them for two to three minutes on low flames.
- Transfer it to a butter paper or kitchen platform and crush it with the help of a rolling pin.
- Transfer it to a bowl, add pink salt and give it a good mix.
- Keep it aside for further use.
Recipe for bael ka sharbat
Ingredients:
For bael mixture
- 3 Bael fruits, pulp
- Water as required
- 1 cup Sugar
For bael ka sharbat
- 4-5 Ice cubes
- ¼ cup Prepared jaggery syrup
- Prepared bael mixture
- Water as required
For namkeen bael ka sharbat
- 4-5 Ice cubes
- 1 tsp Prepared jeera mixture
- Prepared bael mixture
- Water as required
For garnish
- Lemon, sliced
- Mint sprig
Method of preparation:
For bael mixture
- Take bael fruits, break the fruits with the help of any heavy spoon or rolling pin and remove all flesh into the bowl.
- Add water and squeeze out all the pulp, add sugar and give it a good mix.
- Keep it aside for a while to rest.
- Strain the pulp and keep it aside for further use.
For bael ka sharbat
- In a serving glass, add ice cubes, prepared jaggery syrup, prepared bael mixture, water as required and stir it well.
- Garnish it with a lemon slice and mint sprig.
- Serve chilled.
For namkeen bael ka sharbat
- In a serving glass, add ice cubes, prepared jeera mixture, prepared bael mixture, water as required and stir well.
- Garnish it with a lemon slice and mint sprig
- Serve chilled.
Recipe for gond katira shikanji
Ingredients:
For meetha gond katira shikanji
- 2 tbsp Gond katira, soaked overnight
- ½ tbsp Lemon juice
- ½ Lemon, sliced
- ¼ cup Prepared jaggery syrup
- ½ tbsp Mint leaves, chopped
- A pinch of Edible camphor, crushed
- 2-3 Ice cubes
- Water as required
For namkeen nimbu shikanji
- 2 tbsp Sabja seeds, soaked overnight
- ½ tbsp Lemon juice
- ½ Lemon, sliced
- 2 tsp Prepared jeera mixture
- 1 tbsp Prepared jaggery syrup
- Ice cubes
- Water as required
For garnish
- Lemon, sliced
- Mint sprig
Method of preparation:
For meetha gond katira shikanji
- In a serving glass, add soaked gond katira, lemon juice, lemon slices, prepared jaggery syrup, mint leaves, a pinch of crushed edible camphor, ice cubes, water as required and stir it well.
- Garnish it with a lemon slice and mint sprig.
- Serve chilled.
For namkeen nimbu shikanji
- In a serving glass, add soaked sabja seeds, lemon juice, lemon slices, prepared jeera mixture, prepared jaggery syrup, ice cubes, water as required and stir well.
- Garnish it with a lemon slice and mint sprig.
- Serve chilled.
Recipe for sattu drink
Ingredients:
For sattu mixture
- 1 cup Sattu flour
- 3 cups Water
For meetha sattu
- ¼ cup Prepared jaggery syrup
- 4-5 Ice cubes
- Prepared sattu mixture
For namkeen sattu
- 2-3 tbsp Onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp Lemon juice
- ¼ inch Ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 Green chilli, less spicy and finely chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp Prepared jeera mixture
- ½ tsp Prepared jaggery syrup
- 4-5 Ice cubes
- Prepared sattu mixture
Method of preparation:
For sattu mixture
- In a bowl or serving jar, add sattu flour, water and give it a good mix.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For meetha sattu
- In a serving glass, add prepared jaggery syrup, ice cubes, and prepared sattu mixture and stir it well.
- Serve chilled.
For namkeen sattu
- In a serving glass, add onion, lemon juice, ginger, green chilli, fresh coriander leaves, prepared jeera mixture, prepared jaggery syrup, ice cubes, prepared sattu mixture, and stir it well.
- Serve chilled.
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