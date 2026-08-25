Chef Ranveer Brar shares cheesy masala macaroni recipe: See step-by-step preparation for easy snack

Macaroni and cheese is a popular Western dish, but celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has decided to make it more appealing to the desi palate with his cheesy masala macaroni recipe. It takes approximately 30 minutes to make from scratch and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For ginger-garlic paste
- 1-inch ginger, peeled, sliced
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- 2 green chillies
- Salt to taste
For masala macaroni
- 1½ tbsp oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- Prepared ginger-garlic paste
- 1 large onion, roughly sliced
- 1 tsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1½ cup water
- 1 medium-sized tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 large carrot, diced
- ¼ cup fresh green peas
- ⅓ cup water
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp sugar
- 2½ cups macaroni pasta
- 1 cup water
- 2 tbsp butter
- 150 gms paneer, cut into cubes
- 1 medium-sized capsicum, small diced
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped
- A pinch of garam masala
- ¼ cup processed cheese, grated
For garnish
- Pizza cheese blend
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For ginger-garlic paste
- In a mortar pestle, add ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, and salt to taste and grind into a smooth paste.
- And keep aside for further use.
For masala macaroni
- In a sauce pot, add oil. Once the oil gets hot, add cumin and let it splutter.
- Now, add the prepared ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 10 to 15 seconds, then add the onion and sauté well.
- Once the onions turn translucent, add degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder, and sauté well.
- Now, add water and mix everything well. Add tomato and carrots, mix well, cover it with the lid, and let it cook for a while.
- Once the carrots are cooked, add the green peas and water, then mix well.
- Add salt to taste, sugar, and once again mix well. Now, add the macaroni pasta, mix well, then add water and mix well.
- Add butter to it, cover it with the lid and let it cook for a while.
- Now, add paneer cubes, capsicum and mix well. Add more water and mix everything well.
- Cover it with a lid and cook for a while.
- Once the carrots, green peas, and pasta are cooked, add tender coriander stems and a pinch of garam masala, then mix everything well.
- Add grated cheese and mix well.
- Garnish with pizza blend, coriander sprig and serve hot.
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Ingredients
For ginger-garlic paste
- 1-inch ginger, peeled, sliced
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- 2 green chillies
- Salt to taste
For masala macaroni
- 1½ tbsp oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- Prepared ginger-garlic paste
- 1 large onion, roughly sliced
- 1 tsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1½ cup water
- 1 medium-sized tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 large carrot, diced
- ¼ cup fresh green peas
- ⅓ cup water
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp sugar
- 2½ cups macaroni pasta
- 1 cup water
- 2 tbsp butter
- 150 gms paneer, cut into cubes
- 1 medium-sized capsicum, small diced
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped
- A pinch of garam masala
- ¼ cup processed cheese, grated
For garnish
- Pizza cheese blend
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For ginger-garlic paste
- In a mortar pestle, add ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, and salt to taste and grind into a smooth paste.
- And keep aside for further use.
For masala macaroni
- In a sauce pot, add oil. Once the oil gets hot, add cumin and let it splutter.
- Now, add the prepared ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 10 to 15 seconds, then add the onion and sauté well.
- Once the onions turn translucent, add degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder, and sauté well.
- Now, add water and mix everything well. Add tomato and carrots, mix well, cover it with the lid, and let it cook for a while.
- Once the carrots are cooked, add the green peas and water, then mix well.
- Add salt to taste, sugar, and once again mix well. Now, add the macaroni pasta, mix well, then add water and mix well.
- Add butter to it, cover it with the lid and let it cook for a while.
- Now, add paneer cubes, capsicum and mix well. Add more water and mix everything well.
- Cover it with a lid and cook for a while.
- Once the carrots, green peas, and pasta are cooked, add tender coriander stems and a pinch of garam masala, then mix everything well.
- Add grated cheese and mix well.
- Garnish with pizza blend, coriander sprig and serve hot.
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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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