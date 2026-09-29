Chef Ranveer Brar shares dhaba-style one-pot chicken pulao recipe: See step-by-step preparation

If you are craving a recipe with chicken and rice, but do not want to try biryani again, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s chicken pulao recipe is the dish to make. The dhaba-style one-pot dish takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy-to-make garlic pepper chicken recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ingredients
For chicken marination
- 1 kg chicken (thigh and drumstick)
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems with roots (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 1 heaped tbsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
For chicken pulao
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 2-3 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 large onions (roughly sliced)
- 2 dry Kashmiri red chillies
- Marinated chicken
- ¼ cup fried onion (optional)
- 1 inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)
- 2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy, both chopped)
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (roughly torn)
- 2 tbsp fresh mint leaves (roughly torn)
- 700 gm basmati rice (washed and soaked for 30 minutes)
- 2-3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (roughly torn)
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
- 1 whole lemon (cut in half and deseeded)
- 1 large tomato (diced)
For chutney
- 1 large tomato (cut into halves)
- 1 large capsicum (cut into halves)
- 1 large onion (cut into halves)
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh coriander leaves
- 2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp oil
- 2 tbsp curd (beaten)
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Mint leaves
- Fried onion
Method of preparation
For chicken marination
- In a bowl, add chicken, tender coriander stems, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, lemon juice, green chillies, degi red chilli powder, and mustard oil. Mix well and keep it aside for further use.
For chicken pulao
- In a handi, add oil and ghee. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds and onion. Cook for two to three minutes or until the onion gets translucent.
- Add dry Kashmiri red chillies and marinated chicken. Give it a good mix, cover it with the lid and let it cook for a while.
- Add fried onions, ginger, green chillies, bay leaf, fresh mint & coriander leaves and soaked basmati rice.
- Add fresh coriander leaves, water as required, salt to taste and lemon. Give it a quick boil.
- Add tomato, cover it with the lid and cook for 15 to 18 minutes on low flames or until the chicken and rice are cooked.
- Open the lid and transfer it to the serving bowl or dish. Garnish with coriander sprigs, mint leaves and fried onions.
- Serve hot with prepared chutney.
For chutney
- Place a cooking rack on the gas stove. Place tomato, capsicum and onion on the rack and roast for five to six minutes or until the vegetables are charred.
- Transfer the vegetables to a chopping board and remove their skins.
- Transfer the vegetables to a mixer grinder jar. Add fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt to taste, oil and curd. Grind it into a smooth, fine paste.
- Transfer it into the serving bowl and serve with the prepared chicken pulao.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.