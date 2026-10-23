Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy recipe to turn regular bread into scrumptious dahi vada papdi chaat

With Diwali on the way, one cannot have too many easy snack recipes to prepare at the drop of a hat. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s bread dahi vada papdi chaat recipe is the lifesaver that can turn even the most unprepared host into a culinary master.

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The star ingredient in the dish is the humble sliced bread, which the chef uses in three different ways. It takes approximately 30 minutes to make the dish from scratch, and the detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for bread dahi vada papdi chaat For fried bread masala 1 cup bread sides

Oil for deep frying

¼ tsp degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

¼ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste For bread dahi vada 6 bread slices, with sides trimmed off

Water

¼ cup curd, beaten

Oil for deep frying For bread masala papdi 10-12 bread slices, with sides trimmed off

2-4 tbsp curd, beaten

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

2 tbsp green chutney For soaking bread dahi vada 1 cup water

2 tbsp tamarind chutney

Salt to taste

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Prepared dahi vada For chaat masala 1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp fennel seeds

10-12 black peppercorns

1 tsp dried mango powder Other ingredients Curd, beaten

Prepared chaat masala

Green chutney

Prepared masala papdi

Curd, beaten

Green chutney

Soaked dahi vada

Tamarind chutney

Curd, beaten

Fried bread sides masala

Sev

Pomegranate pearl

Prepared chaat masala

Coriander sprig Method of preparation For fried bread masala Cut the edges of the bread slices and keep aside. Heat the oil in a kadai until medium hot; fry the bread edges over medium heat until golden brown. Transfer them to absorbent paper. In a medium-sized bowl, add degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, chaat masala and salt. Add the fried bread edges to the bowl and toss everything well to coat. Keep aside for further use. For bread dahi vada In a bowl, add bread slices soaked with a little water and apply curd on them. Gently press each slice, shape into a ball and flatten to make a tikki. Try to gently remove excess water in the process. Heat the oil in a kadai till medium hot, then add the bread vada and fry until evenly light golden brown and crisp on all sides. Remove on absorbent paper and keep aside. For soaking bread dahi vada In a bowl, add water, tamarind chutney, salt to taste, and degi red chilli powder. Add roasted cumin powder and prepared dahi vada and soak for five to ten minutes. For masala bread papdi Take a slice of bread and apply dahi and green chutney to one side. On another slice of bread, sprinkle degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and salt. Close it like a sandwich, take a rolling pin and roll it slightly; the edges should be sealed properly. Now cut the slices in half. Heat the oil in a kadai; once it's medium-hot, slide the bread papdi into the oil and fry until golden and crisp. Remove on absorbent paper and keep aside. For chaat masala Heat a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns and salt. Dry roast over low heat until the spices turn aromatic. Transfer it into a bowl and add amchur powder once it's at room temperature. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it coarsely. Keep aside for further use. For assembling In a serving dish, spread curd, sprinkle some prepared chaat masala, and spread some green chutney. Place the prepared masala papdi, then top it with curd, green chutney, soaked dahi vada, tamarind chutney, more curd, and fried bread masala. Garnish it with sev, pomegranate pearls, prepared chaat masala and coriander sprig. Serve immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for bread dahi vada papdi chaat For fried bread masala 1 cup bread sides

Oil for deep frying

¼ tsp degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

¼ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste For bread dahi vada 6 bread slices, with sides trimmed off

Water

¼ cup curd, beaten

Oil for deep frying For bread masala papdi 10-12 bread slices, with sides trimmed off

2-4 tbsp curd, beaten

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

2 tbsp green chutney For soaking bread dahi vada 1 cup water

2 tbsp tamarind chutney

Salt to taste

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Prepared dahi vada For chaat masala 1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp fennel seeds

10-12 black peppercorns

1 tsp dried mango powder Other ingredients Curd, beaten

Prepared chaat masala

Green chutney

Prepared masala papdi

Curd, beaten

Green chutney

Soaked dahi vada

Tamarind chutney

Curd, beaten

Fried bread sides masala

Sev

Pomegranate pearl

Prepared chaat masala

Coriander sprig Method of preparation For fried bread masala Cut the edges of the bread slices and keep aside. Heat the oil in a kadai until medium hot; fry the bread edges over medium heat until golden brown. Transfer them to absorbent paper. In a medium-sized bowl, add degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, chaat masala and salt. Add the fried bread edges to the bowl and toss everything well to coat. Keep aside for further use. For bread dahi vada In a bowl, add bread slices soaked with a little water and apply curd on them. Gently press each slice, shape into a ball and flatten to make a tikki. Try to gently remove excess water in the process. Heat the oil in a kadai till medium hot, then add the bread vada and fry until evenly light golden brown and crisp on all sides. Remove on absorbent paper and keep aside. For soaking bread dahi vada In a bowl, add water, tamarind chutney, salt to taste, and degi red chilli powder. Add roasted cumin powder and prepared dahi vada and soak for five to ten minutes. For masala bread papdi Take a slice of bread and apply dahi and green chutney to one side. On another slice of bread, sprinkle degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and salt. Close it like a sandwich, take a rolling pin and roll it slightly; the edges should be sealed properly. Now cut the slices in half. Heat the oil in a kadai; once it's medium-hot, slide the bread papdi into the oil and fry until golden and crisp. Remove on absorbent paper and keep aside. For chaat masala Heat a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns and salt. Dry roast over low heat until the spices turn aromatic. Transfer it into a bowl and add amchur powder once it's at room temperature. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it coarsely. Keep aside for further use. For assembling In a serving dish, spread curd, sprinkle some prepared chaat masala, and spread some green chutney. Place the prepared masala papdi, then top it with curd, green chutney, soaked dahi vada, tamarind chutney, more curd, and fried bread masala. Garnish it with sev, pomegranate pearls, prepared chaat masala and coriander sprig. Serve immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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