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Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy recipe to turn regular bread into scrumptious dahi vada papdi chaat

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 18:26:20 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's bread dahi vada papdi chaat recipe takes around half an hour to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's bread dahi vada papdi chaat recipe takes around half an hour to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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Ranveer Brar shares a simple, indulgent chaat recipe where bread makes up all the key components; read to know the step-by-step preparation.

With Diwali on the way, one cannot have too many easy snack recipes to prepare at the drop of a hat. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s bread dahi vada papdi chaat recipe is the lifesaver that can turn even the most unprepared host into a culinary master.

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to elevate a classic Italian comfort dish with his carrot and saffron risotto recipe

The star ingredient in the dish is the humble sliced bread, which the chef uses in three different ways. It takes approximately 30 minutes to make the dish from scratch, and the detailed steps are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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