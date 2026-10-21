Chef Ranveer Brar gives chicken bao his signature Indian touch in an easy recipe to prepare at home
Ranveer Brar shares a simple recipe to prepare chicken bao at home using simple everyday ingredients.
Baos have been giving burgers a run for their popularity, with Korean cuisine being rapidly embraced by the Indian youth. Taking to YouTube, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared how to make the dish at home, while putting his own desi spin on it. The recipe takes approximately half an hour to prepare. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For dough
- 2 tbsp milk
- 1 tsp yeast
- Water as required
- 1 tsp sugar
- 500 gms refined flour
- ½ tsp oil
For cooking chicken
- 1½ tbsp oil
- 7-8 large tomatoes (pureed)
- 1 tbsp ghee
- Salt to taste
- 3-4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
- 3-4 garlic cloves (chopped)
- 600 g chicken thighs
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 heaped tsp coriander powder
- 3 heaped tbsp curd (beaten)
- 1 tbsp oregano
- ½ tbsp chilli flakes
For garlic mayonnaise
- 15-18 garlic cloves
- 1 cup mayonnaise
For salad
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
- 2 ½ medium onions, sliced
- 4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)
- ⅓ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Salt to taste
For assembling bao
- Cooked bao
- Prepared garlic mayonnaise
- Prepared salad
- Cooked chicken (cut into thin strips)
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Chilli oil
- Tomato ketchup
Method of preparation
For bao buns
- In a bowl, add milk, yeast, water as required, and sugar and give it a good mix until the sugar dissolves.
- Add refined flour and make it a semi-soft dough.
- Apply oil to the dough, cover it with a damp cloth and leave it aside to ferment.
- Knock back the dough and knead it again for a minute.
- Divide the dough into medium lemon-sized balls and leave it aside for a while.
- Take the dough balls and roll them into a thick pizza base.
- Fold the rolled-out dough from the middle and place parchment sheet pieces in between to prevent layers from sticking to each other.
- Transfer them into a steamer and cook them for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Transfer the cooked baos to a tray and keep them aside for further use.
For cooking chicken
- In a pan, add oil; once it's hot, add tomato puree, ghee, and salt to taste and cook it for two to three minutes on a high flame.
- Add green chillies, tender coriander stems, garlic and let it cook for a while until the oil separates from the masala.
- Add chicken, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, curd and cook it for seven to eight minutes on a medium flame.
- Finish it with oregano, chilli flakes and give it a good mix.
- Transfer the chicken to a tray and keep it aside for further use.
For garlic mayonnaise
- In a mixer grinder jar, add garlic and mayonnaise and grind it into a smooth paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For salad
- In a bowl, add tomatoes, onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt to taste and give it a good mix.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For assembling bao
- Take cooked bao buns, spread some prepared garlic mayonnaise, and place the prepared salad and cooked chicken inside them.
- Garnish with coriander sprig, chilli oil and tomato ketchup.
- Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with prepared garlic mayonnaise.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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