Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make restaurant-style lasooni paneer at home: See step-by-step preparation

If you are craving for some restaurant -style paneer but cannot order in at the moment, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has you covered. The chef uploaded his green lasooni paneer recipe on YouTube on August 28, which can be prepared at home in approximately 25 minutes. The steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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Also Read | Looking for quick, savoury snacks to make? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s pyaz tamatar buns recipe

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For green paste 1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup fresh coriander leaves (roughly chopped)

10-12 garlic cloves

1 green chilli (less spicy and roughly chopped)

1 inch ginger (peeled and sliced)

Salt to taste

2 heaped tbsp curd (beaten) For lasooni paneer 2-3 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp fennel seeds

1 bay leaf

7-8 garlic cloves (sliced)

1 large onion (finely chopped)

1 heaped tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

½ tbsp coriander seeds (crushed)

2 green chillies (less spicy and chopped)

Prepared green paste

2 tbsp butter

800 gms paneer (cut into cubes)

A pinch of sugar

1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice

1-2 tbsp butter For frying chillies 1-2 tbsp oil

2 dry Kashmiri red chillies For garnish Dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)

Fried chillies

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For green paste In a bowl, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, garlic cloves, green chilli, ginger, salt to taste and curd. Transfer the mixture into a mixer grinder jar and grind into a smooth paste. For lasooni paneer In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, bay leaf and let it splutter well. Add garlic cloves and onion, and sauté for two to four minutes until translucent. Add tender coriander stems, salt to taste, coriander seeds, and green chillies, and sauté for a while. Add prepared green paste and cook for seven to eight minutes until the oil separates from the gravy. Add butter, paneer and let it cook for a while or until it's cooked. Finish it with a pinch of sugar, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, and butter and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving bowl and garnish it with crushed dry fenugreek leaves, fried chillies, coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with roti. For frying chillies In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies and fry them until they have a crispy texture. Transfer it to the absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For green paste 1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup fresh coriander leaves (roughly chopped)

10-12 garlic cloves

1 green chilli (less spicy and roughly chopped)

1 inch ginger (peeled and sliced)

Salt to taste

2 heaped tbsp curd (beaten) For lasooni paneer 2-3 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp fennel seeds

1 bay leaf

7-8 garlic cloves (sliced)

1 large onion (finely chopped)

1 heaped tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

½ tbsp coriander seeds (crushed)

2 green chillies (less spicy and chopped)

Prepared green paste

2 tbsp butter

800 gms paneer (cut into cubes)

A pinch of sugar

1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice

1-2 tbsp butter For frying chillies 1-2 tbsp oil

2 dry Kashmiri red chillies For garnish Dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)

Fried chillies

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For green paste In a bowl, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, garlic cloves, green chilli, ginger, salt to taste and curd. Transfer the mixture into a mixer grinder jar and grind into a smooth paste. For lasooni paneer In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, bay leaf and let it splutter well. Add garlic cloves and onion, and sauté for two to four minutes until translucent. Add tender coriander stems, salt to taste, coriander seeds, and green chillies, and sauté for a while. Add prepared green paste and cook for seven to eight minutes until the oil separates from the gravy. Add butter, paneer and let it cook for a while or until it's cooked. Finish it with a pinch of sugar, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, and butter and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving bowl and garnish it with crushed dry fenugreek leaves, fried chillies, coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with roti. For frying chillies In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies and fry them until they have a crispy texture. Transfer it to the absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

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