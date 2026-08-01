Chef Ranveer Brar shares the secret to making high-protein chicken momos at home: 'Even the wrapper is protein-rich'

Momos have long been a favourite comfort food, but celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has given the popular dish a nutritious makeover. In an Instagram post shared on July 31, he revealed a high-protein chicken momo recipe, explaining why both the wrapper and the filling qualify as protein-rich while showing viewers how to recreate the dish at home.
Ranveer Brar shared a recipe for high-protein chicken momos while explaining what qualifies as a high-protein food. "High-protein means anything that has more than 11% protein. Even the government says that you can call it high-protein." (Also read: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's kaju katli recipe promises melt-in-the-mouth mithai in under 40 minutes: Watch )
He added that his recipe meets the criteria from the outside in. "That's why we have to proudly say that this is a high-protein momo. Its outer skin is high-protein, and the filling inside is also high-protein."
Here's how you can recreate the recipe at home.
High-protein chicken momos recipe{{/usCountry}}
Here's how you can recreate the recipe at home.
High-protein chicken momos recipe{{/usCountry}}
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
For the momo dough
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1½ cups refined flour (maida)
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- Water, as required
For the chicken filling
- 300 g chicken, minced
- ½ cup green onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems
- 1 tbsp garlic paste
- 1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- Salt, to taste
For the momo chutney
- 4-5 tomatoes, halved
- 2 dried Kashmiri red chillies
- 1 cup peanuts
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 cup water
- Salt, to taste
Method
1. Mix the whole wheat flour, refined flour, sugar, salt and white vinegar. Add water gradually and knead into a semi-soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.
2. In a bowl, combine the minced chicken, green onion, coriander stems, garlic paste, chopped ginger, soy sauce and salt. Mix well.
3. Roll the rested dough into thin circles. Place a spoonful of the chicken filling in the centre, fold and pleat the edges to seal the momos.
4. Arrange the momos in a steamer and steam for 15 minutes, or until fully cooked.
5. To make the chutney, cook the tomatoes, Kashmiri red chillies, salt and water for 5-6 minutes.
6. Dry roast the peanuts and coriander seeds for 2-3 minutes.
7. Blend the cooked tomatoes with the roasted peanuts, coriander seeds and garlic cloves into a smooth chutney.
8. Serve the hot steamed momos with the spicy chutney.
How to make the momo chutney
Heat a little oil in a pan and add the tomatoes, Kashmiri red chillies, salt and water. Cook for 5-6 minutes until the tomatoes soften. In another pan, dry roast the peanuts and coriander seeds for 2-3 minutes.
Transfer the cooked tomatoes with the remaining liquid to a blender. Add the roasted peanuts, coriander seeds and garlic cloves, then blend until smooth. Serve the freshly steamed high-protein chicken momos hot with the spicy chutney on the side.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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