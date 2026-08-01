Chef Ranveer Brar shares the secret to making high-protein chicken momos at home: 'Even the wrapper is protein-rich'

Momos have long been a favourite comfort food, but celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has given the popular dish a nutritious makeover. In an Instagram post shared on July 31, he revealed a high-protein chicken momo recipe, explaining why both the wrapper and the filling qualify as protein-rich while showing viewers how to recreate the dish at home.

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Ranveer Brar shared a recipe for high-protein chicken momos while explaining what qualifies as a high-protein food. "High-protein means anything that has more than 11% protein. Even the government says that you can call it high-protein." (Also read: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's kaju katli recipe promises melt-in-the-mouth mithai in under 40 minutes: Watch )

He added that his recipe meets the criteria from the outside in. "That's why we have to proudly say that this is a high-protein momo. Its outer skin is high-protein, and the filling inside is also high-protein."

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{{^usCountry}} Here's how you can recreate the recipe at home. High-protein chicken momos recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how you can recreate the recipe at home. High-protein chicken momos recipe {{/usCountry}}

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Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the momo dough

1 cup whole wheat flour

1½ cups refined flour (maida)

Salt, to taste

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp white vinegar

Water, as required

For the chicken filling

300 g chicken, minced

½ cup green onion, chopped

1 tbsp tender coriander stems

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp soy sauce

Salt, to taste

For the momo chutney

4-5 tomatoes, halved

2 dried Kashmiri red chillies

1 cup peanuts

3-4 garlic cloves

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 cup water

Salt, to taste

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Method

1. Mix the whole wheat flour, refined flour, sugar, salt and white vinegar. Add water gradually and knead into a semi-soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

2. In a bowl, combine the minced chicken, green onion, coriander stems, garlic paste, chopped ginger, soy sauce and salt. Mix well.

3. Roll the rested dough into thin circles. Place a spoonful of the chicken filling in the centre, fold and pleat the edges to seal the momos.

4. Arrange the momos in a steamer and steam for 15 minutes, or until fully cooked.

5. To make the chutney, cook the tomatoes, Kashmiri red chillies, salt and water for 5-6 minutes.

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6. Dry roast the peanuts and coriander seeds for 2-3 minutes.

7. Blend the cooked tomatoes with the roasted peanuts, coriander seeds and garlic cloves into a smooth chutney.

8. Serve the hot steamed momos with the spicy chutney.

How to make the momo chutney

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the tomatoes, Kashmiri red chillies, salt and water. Cook for 5-6 minutes until the tomatoes soften. In another pan, dry roast the peanuts and coriander seeds for 2-3 minutes.

Transfer the cooked tomatoes with the remaining liquid to a blender. Add the roasted peanuts, coriander seeds and garlic cloves, then blend until smooth. Serve the freshly steamed high-protein chicken momos hot with the spicy chutney on the side.

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