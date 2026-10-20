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Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make sustainable cooking scrumptious with his Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe

Updated on: Oct 20, 2026, 22:31:33 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe takes only 40 minutes to make. (ranveerbrar.com)
Ranveer Brar's Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe takes only 40 minutes to make. (ranveerbrar.com)
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Ranveer Brar's Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe uses three different dals and can be whipped up at home in minutes.

Home cooking is all about sustainability and zero wastage. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shows how to do just that with his Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares kanthari prawns nirvana recipe: a Kerala comfort dish with a serious kick of heat

The dish uses three different types of dals, making it the recipe of choice when the storage is running low. It is very easy to prepare, requiring only about 40 minutes to make from scratch. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

home cookingranveer brarcelebrity chefrecipefood recipes
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