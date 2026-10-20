Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make sustainable cooking scrumptious with his Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe

Home cooking is all about sustainability and zero wastage. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shows how to do just that with his Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe.

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The dish uses three different types of dals, making it the recipe of choice when the storage is running low. It is very easy to prepare, requiring only about 40 minutes to make from scratch. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For washing dal ½ cup whole green moong (washed and soaked)

1 cup chana dal (washed and soaked)

1 cup toor dal (washed and soaked)

Water as required For boiling dal 4-5 cups water

3-4 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

1 tsp turmeric powder For onion coriander paste 2 large onions, cut in halves

2 green chillies (less spicy and broken in halves)

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

½ inch ginger (peeled and sliced) For tempering 2 tbsp oil

Prepared onion-coriander paste

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tbsp coriander powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup curd, beaten

1 tbsp degi red chilli powder

A pinch of cumin powder

2 tbsp fried onion (optional)

Boiled dal

1-2 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp fried onion (optional)

½ inch ginger (peeled and julienned)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Prepared tadka For tadka 2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ghee

5-6 dry red chillies

½ tsp cumin seeds For garnish Prepared tadka

Coriander sprig

Fried onions Method of preparation For washing dal In a bowl, add green moong dal, chana dal, and toor dal, then wash them well. Add water for soaking and leave it aside for 10 to 15 minutes. For boiling dal In a pressure cooker, add water, ghee, salt to taste, turmeric powder, and the soaked mixed toor dal. Cover it with a lid and cook it until it whistles three to four times. Keep it aside to cool down at room temperature. Mash it well with a masher and keep it aside for further use. For onion-coriander paste In a mixer grinder jar, add onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste, oil, and ginger and grind it to a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For tempering the dal In a handi, add oil; once it’s hot, add the prepared onion-coriander paste and sauté it for five to six minutes until golden brown. Add asafoetida (hing), coriander powder, turmeric powder, and curd, and sauté well. Add degi red chilli powder, a pinch of cumin powder, fried onions, boiled dal, ghee and cook it well for four to five minutes. Finish it with some fried onion, ginger, coriander leaves, and prepared tadka, then mix it well. Transfer it to a serving bowl, then garnish with prepared tadka, a coriander sprig, and fried onions. Serve hot with roti or naan. For tadka In a pan, add oil and ghee; once it’s hot, add dry red chillies, cumin seeds and splutter well. Keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For washing dal ½ cup whole green moong (washed and soaked)

1 cup chana dal (washed and soaked)

1 cup toor dal (washed and soaked)

Water as required For boiling dal 4-5 cups water

3-4 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

1 tsp turmeric powder For onion coriander paste 2 large onions, cut in halves

2 green chillies (less spicy and broken in halves)

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

½ inch ginger (peeled and sliced) For tempering 2 tbsp oil

Prepared onion-coriander paste

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tbsp coriander powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup curd, beaten

1 tbsp degi red chilli powder

A pinch of cumin powder

2 tbsp fried onion (optional)

Boiled dal

1-2 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp fried onion (optional)

½ inch ginger (peeled and julienned)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Prepared tadka For tadka 2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ghee

5-6 dry red chillies

½ tsp cumin seeds For garnish Prepared tadka

Coriander sprig

Fried onions Method of preparation For washing dal In a bowl, add green moong dal, chana dal, and toor dal, then wash them well. Add water for soaking and leave it aside for 10 to 15 minutes. For boiling dal In a pressure cooker, add water, ghee, salt to taste, turmeric powder, and the soaked mixed toor dal. Cover it with a lid and cook it until it whistles three to four times. Keep it aside to cool down at room temperature. Mash it well with a masher and keep it aside for further use. For onion-coriander paste In a mixer grinder jar, add onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste, oil, and ginger and grind it to a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For tempering the dal In a handi, add oil; once it’s hot, add the prepared onion-coriander paste and sauté it for five to six minutes until golden brown. Add asafoetida (hing), coriander powder, turmeric powder, and curd, and sauté well. Add degi red chilli powder, a pinch of cumin powder, fried onions, boiled dal, ghee and cook it well for four to five minutes. Finish it with some fried onion, ginger, coriander leaves, and prepared tadka, then mix it well. Transfer it to a serving bowl, then garnish with prepared tadka, a coriander sprig, and fried onions. Serve hot with roti or naan. For tadka In a pan, add oil and ghee; once it’s hot, add dry red chillies, cumin seeds and splutter well. Keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

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