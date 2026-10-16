Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s crispy paneer fingers recipe is just what you need when the hunger pangs strike without warning

You can be hungry for a quick bite and crave something indulgent at the same time. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s crispy paneer fingers recipe is just the dish to prepare in such moments.

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Describing the dish on his blog, the chef shared that they are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It has a prep time of about 20 minutes and requires a cooking time of just five to 10 minutes.

The detailed steps to make the crispy paneer fingers are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy paneer fingers 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for deep-frying

1 cup refined flour slurry/cornflour slurry

Panko breadcrumbs for coating

Tomato ketchup for serving Method of preparation To begin, cut the block of cottage cheese (paneer) into finger shapes. Next, prepare the paneer marinade. Take ginger-garlic paste in a bowl, and to it, add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, coriander leaves and salt and mix well. Gently rub this marinade over paneer fingers and set them aside for 10 minutes. Now, heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Take the refined flour or cornflour slurry in a bowl and spread panko breadcrumbs on a plate. Time to fry the paneer fingers. Dip each paneer finger in the slurry, roll it in panko breadcrumbs and slide it into hot oil. Deep-fry the paneer fingers till they turn golden brown and crisp. Take them out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper. Arrange the paneer fingers in a serving bowl and serve hot with tomato ketchup. Enjoy. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy paneer fingers 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for deep-frying

1 cup refined flour slurry/cornflour slurry

Panko breadcrumbs for coating

Tomato ketchup for serving Method of preparation To begin, cut the block of cottage cheese (paneer) into finger shapes. Next, prepare the paneer marinade. Take ginger-garlic paste in a bowl, and to it, add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, coriander leaves and salt and mix well. Gently rub this marinade over paneer fingers and set them aside for 10 minutes. Now, heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Take the refined flour or cornflour slurry in a bowl and spread panko breadcrumbs on a plate. Time to fry the paneer fingers. Dip each paneer finger in the slurry, roll it in panko breadcrumbs and slide it into hot oil. Deep-fry the paneer fingers till they turn golden brown and crisp. Take them out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper. Arrange the paneer fingers in a serving bowl and serve hot with tomato ketchup. Enjoy. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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