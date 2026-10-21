Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a new way to prepare poha with his quick and easy poha cutlet recipe: See preparation

Poha is one of the most commonly available ingredients in Indian kitchens and is usually prepared in similar ways with slight variations. However, if one is craving a quick snack and that is the one thing they have at hand, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that can elevate the experience: poha cutlets.

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The recipe requires a prep time of half an hour and cooking time of about another 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for poha cutlets 1½ cups thick pressed rice (jada poha)

2 tablespoons oil + for shallow frying

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

8-10 curry leaves

2 green chillies, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

¼ cup roasted and crushed peanuts

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

½ teaspoon sugar

½ lemon

Green chutney for serving Method of preparation Take pressed rice (poha) in a strainer, hold it under running water and wash well. Set aside for eight to 10 minutes. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add cumin seeds and asafoetida (hing) and mix well. Add curry leaves and green chillies, mix and sauté for a few seconds. Add onion, mix and sauté until translucent. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Add potatoes, crushed peanuts, coriander leaves and sugar and mix well. Cook for two to three minutes or till the mixture is heated thoroughly. Transfer into a bowl, add pressed rice and mix well. Squeeze lemon into the bowl, mix well, and set aside to cool down. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball to make cutlets. Heat sufficient oil in a shallow non-stick pan, place the cutlets in it and shallow-fry till evenly golden brown and crisp on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for poha cutlets 1½ cups thick pressed rice (jada poha)

2 tablespoons oil + for shallow frying

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

8-10 curry leaves

2 green chillies, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

¼ cup roasted and crushed peanuts

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

½ teaspoon sugar

½ lemon

Green chutney for serving Method of preparation Take pressed rice (poha) in a strainer, hold it under running water and wash well. Set aside for eight to 10 minutes. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add cumin seeds and asafoetida (hing) and mix well. Add curry leaves and green chillies, mix and sauté for a few seconds. Add onion, mix and sauté until translucent. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Add potatoes, crushed peanuts, coriander leaves and sugar and mix well. Cook for two to three minutes or till the mixture is heated thoroughly. Transfer into a bowl, add pressed rice and mix well. Squeeze lemon into the bowl, mix well, and set aside to cool down. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball to make cutlets. Heat sufficient oil in a shallow non-stick pan, place the cutlets in it and shallow-fry till evenly golden brown and crisp on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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