When you are craving soup not just as an appetiser but also as something really filling, lung fung soup is an obvious choice. The dish is loaded with protein and vegetables, making it not just deliciously comforting but also rich in nutrients.
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared an easy recipe on his blog to help us prepare the dish at home. It requires prep time of about 20 minutes and a cooking time of about 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for lung fung soup
- 150 grams chicken mince (keema)
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
- 1½ tablespoons finely chopped garlic
- 2 green chillies, sliced diagonally
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
- 1 green capsicum, finely chopped
- ¼ cup grated cabbage
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons cornflour slurry
- 2 tablespoons chopped spring onion greens
Method of preparation
- Break the eggs, separate the whites from the yolks and put them in separate bowls. Reserve the yolks to prepare any other dish of choice.
- Beat the egg whites with a whisk till soft peaks are formed.
- Heat oil in a wok, add ginger, garlic and green chillies, mix and sauté for one to two minutes. Add chicken mince, mix and sauté on high heat for two to three minutes. Add vinegar, mix and cook for one to two minutes. Add dark soy sauce, green capsicum and cabbage, mix and sauté for another one to two minutes.
- Add salt and crushed black peppercorns, mix and sauté for two to three minutes. Add four cups chicken stock, mix and boil. Add corn flour slurry, mix and cook for two to three minutes.
- Add whisked egg whites, mix lightly and let the soup boil for one to two minutes.
- Add spring onion greens and mix.
- Transfer into individual serving bowls and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.{{/usCountry}}
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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