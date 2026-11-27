When you are craving soup not just as an appetiser but also as something really filling, lung fung soup is an obvious choice. The dish is loaded with protein and vegetables, making it not just deliciously comforting but also rich in nutrients.

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared an easy recipe on his blog to help us prepare the dish at home. It requires prep time of about 20 minutes and a cooking time of about 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for lung fung soup

150 grams chicken mince (keema)

2 eggs

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

1½ tablespoons finely chopped garlic

2 green chillies, sliced diagonally

1 teaspoon vinegar

1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1 green capsicum, finely chopped

¼ cup grated cabbage

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

4 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons cornflour slurry

2 tablespoons chopped spring onion greens

Method of preparation

Break the eggs, separate the whites from the yolks and put them in separate bowls. Reserve the yolks to prepare any other dish of choice. Beat the egg whites with a whisk till soft peaks are formed. Heat oil in a wok, add ginger, garlic and green chillies, mix and sauté for one to two minutes. Add chicken mince, mix and sauté on high heat for two to three minutes. Add vinegar, mix and cook for one to two minutes. Add dark soy sauce, green capsicum and cabbage, mix and sauté for another one to two minutes. Add salt and crushed black peppercorns, mix and sauté for two to three minutes. Add four cups chicken stock, mix and boil. Add corn flour slurry, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Add whisked egg whites, mix lightly and let the soup boil for one to two minutes. Add spring onion greens and mix. Transfer into individual serving bowls and serve hot.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

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