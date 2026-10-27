Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make sweet and spicy kung pao prawns at home: See preparation

For Indo-Chinese seafood enthusiasts, kung pao prawns need no introduction. It is one of the more popular dishes at Chinese restaurants across the country, and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe for the dish on his blog to help us make it in the comfort of our home kitchen.

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He described the dish in his blog as, “Succulent prawns dusted in cornflour and deep-fried till crispy pink, then tossed in a delicious sweet and spicy sauce which gives a tantalising punch to your tastebuds.”

The recipe needs about half an hour of prep time and another twenty minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for kung pao prawn 15-20 medium prawns, shelled and deveined

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons cornflour

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Oil for deep-frying

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

½ tablespoon chopped ginger

2 dried red chillies, broken

1 teaspoon red chilli paste

3-4 spring onion bulbs, sliced

½ cup prawn stock

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon red chilli sauce

¼ teaspoon sugar

1 cup mixed coloured capsicum triangles

2 tablespoons cornflour slurry

¼ cup roasted peanuts

¼ cup diagonally sliced spring onion greens + for garnish Method of preparation Take prawns in a bowl, add salt, cornflour and crushed peppercorns, mix well and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the prawns and deep-fry till crisp and golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper. Heat sesame oil in a non-stick pan, add garlic and ginger, mix and sauté for one minute. Add red chillies and mix well. Add red chilli paste and mix well. Add spring onion bulbs, mix and sauté for another minute. Add a quarter cup of prawn stock, mix and cook for another minute. Add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, and sugar; mix well. Add mixed coloured capsicums, mix well and continue to cook for one minute. Add remaining prawn stock and cornflour slurry, mix well and cook for one to two minutes. Add fried prawns, roasted peanuts and spring onion greens and mix till well combined. Transfer the prawns into a serving bowl, garnish with spring onion greens and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for kung pao prawn 15-20 medium prawns, shelled and deveined

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons cornflour

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Oil for deep-frying

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

½ tablespoon chopped ginger

2 dried red chillies, broken

1 teaspoon red chilli paste

3-4 spring onion bulbs, sliced

½ cup prawn stock

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon red chilli sauce

¼ teaspoon sugar

1 cup mixed coloured capsicum triangles

2 tablespoons cornflour slurry

¼ cup roasted peanuts

¼ cup diagonally sliced spring onion greens + for garnish Method of preparation Take prawns in a bowl, add salt, cornflour and crushed peppercorns, mix well and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the prawns and deep-fry till crisp and golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper. Heat sesame oil in a non-stick pan, add garlic and ginger, mix and sauté for one minute. Add red chillies and mix well. Add red chilli paste and mix well. Add spring onion bulbs, mix and sauté for another minute. Add a quarter cup of prawn stock, mix and cook for another minute. Add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, and sugar; mix well. Add mixed coloured capsicums, mix well and continue to cook for one minute. Add remaining prawn stock and cornflour slurry, mix well and cook for one to two minutes. Add fried prawns, roasted peanuts and spring onion greens and mix till well combined. Transfer the prawns into a serving bowl, garnish with spring onion greens and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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