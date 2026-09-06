Craving pizza but only have regular bread slices in the kitchen? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy bread pizza recipe

There is no bad time for craving some pizza, except for when it is not possible to order in or prepare pizza at home from scratch. And the biggest issue with the latter is usually preparing the pizza base. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a solution to satisfy the sudden cravings we all experience: his easy-to-make bread pizza recipe.

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The description of the dish on Sanjeev Kapoor’s blog reads, “These pizzas have bread slices replacing the conventional pizza bases. Topped with coloured capsicums, corn kernels, mozzarella and processed cheese, and black olive slices, they are then air-fried till the cheese melts.”

The detailed steps for the bread pizza recipe, which takes approximately 30 minutes to make from scratch, are presented as follows.

Ingredients for bread pizza

4 white bread slices

Butter as required

4 tablespoons pizza sauce

1 small green capsicum, seeded and cut into dices

1 small red capsicum, seeded and cut into dices

1½ cups boiled corn kernels

1 medium onion, diced

Dried mixed herbs to sprinkle

Red chilli flakes to sprinkle

Grated mozzarella cheese to sprinkle

Grated processed cheese to sprinkle

Black olive slices as required

Method of preparation

Preheat the air fryer to 180°C for 15 minutes. Apply butter and pizza sauce evenly on all the bread slices. Arrange green capsicum, red capsicum, corn kernels and onion on top of the slices. Sprinkle dried mixed herbs and red chilli flakes on top. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and processed cheese, and arrange black olive slices on top of the bread. Place the bread slices in the basket and fit it to the air fryer, and air fry for five to six minutes. Cut the bread slices into triangles, arrange them on a serving plate and serve hot.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

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