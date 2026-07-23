Craving some dessert? Try chef Kunal Kapur's easy, vegan, no-bake and eggless mango almond milk pudding recipe

We all have cravings, and desserts are often the go-to way to satiate them. However, when you are keeping a check on your lifestyle and trying to be healthy by eating whole foods and avoiding sugar, indulging in desserts can hamper your progress.

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But completely denying yourself sugar is more harmful than enjoying desserts occasionally. Moreover, there are several healthy dessert options available online. One such recipe was shared by Kunal Kapur, MasterChef India judge and a celebrity chef, on his website. It is called the mango almond pudding.

This simple, dairy-free pudding is the answer to all your sweet cravings. It is a vegan dessert made with almond milk, has the goodness of mangoes, and requires no baking, milk, or eggs. Here's how to make this dish:

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{{^usCountry}} Serves: 4 people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serves: 4 people {{/usCountry}}

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Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For almond milk (500ml)

Almonds – ¾ cup (120 pieces or 110g)

Water – 2½ cups

Cornflour – 35g (4½ tbsp)

Cinnamon – 1 stick

Vanilla essence – a few drops

Sugar – 100 gms (½ cup)

For mango sauce

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Mango, large – 1

Sugar – 50 gms (¼ cup)

Water – 1½ cups

Lemon, small – 1 no

Mint sprigs – for garnish

Method

Step 1: Begin by blending soaked almonds with water. Next, strain the mixture using a fine mesh bag to extract the almond milk.

Step 2: Set aside some of the almond milk, and whisk in the cornstarch into it.

Step 3: In a saucepan, bring the remaining almond milk to a boil, adding sugar and a cinnamon stick.

Step 4: Once it’s boiling, whisk in the cornstarch mixture. Cook this blend until it reaches a very thick and gooey consistency.

Step 5: Afterwards, remove the cinnamon stick and transfer the mixture to a mould. Allow it to set in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

About Chef Kunal Kapur

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Chef Kunal Kapur is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality. Having served the world with his delicious delicacies, Kapur is revered by every food connoisseur. Born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family, he studied at St Francis De Sales School and pursued higher education in Hotel Management from Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Chandigarh.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.