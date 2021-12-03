Craving takeout-style sticky cashew chicken? Try this homemade recipe

The thought of over crispy bite-sized pieces of chicken over a pile of hot, steaming rice and veggies already got us drooling which set our priorities straight this Friday night - search for a homemade recipe of takeout-style sticky cashew chicken. You see, the aroma of tender chicken and roasted cashews is enough to ease the soreness of the mid-week blues and relieve us of any work stress.

Looking for a chicken dinner recipe that takes only 20 minutes to whip up and tastes like a takeout meal? Check out this droolworthy and easy recipe of sticky cashew chicken and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tbsp. arrowroot powder (or cornstarch)

1.5 tbsp. avocado olive oil

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup chicken broth or vegetable broth

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. brown sugar (or swerve brown granular)

1 tbsp. hoisin sauce

1.5 tsp. sesame oil

1 cup whole raw or toasted cashews

Method:

Place chicken in a large bowl and toss with arrowroot or cornstarch. Heat avocado oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until brown and crispy.

While the chicken is cooking, whisk soy sauce, chicken broth, garlic, brown sugar, hoisin and sesame oil in a small bowl. add to the wok and toss with chicken; cook until the sauce is thickened, about 5-8 minutes. Stir in the cashews and serve!

(Recipe: Sara Stewart, Instagram/sara.haven)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

