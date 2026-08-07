Creamy Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe With Tofu, Tomatoes, And Aromatic Spices For A Delicious Vegan Meal

A creamy tomato gravy, fragrant spices, and golden tofu pieces bring a fresh twist to one of India's best-loved curries. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe replaces chicken, butter, and dairy cream with tofu, vegan yoghurt, plant-based butter or oil, and cashew cream or coconut milk. These simple swaps create a rich and creamy curry while keeping the recipe completely vegan without changing its familiar flavours.

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Butter chicken originated in Delhi during the 1950s and quickly became popular across India and around the world. The vegan version follows the same cooking method by preparing a smooth tomato-based gravy with onion, garlic, ginger, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and kasoori methi. Pressed tofu is marinated in dairy-free yoghurt and spices before being lightly cooked and added to the creamy sauce. Unlike classic butter chicken that uses chicken, butter, and fresh cream, plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe relies on tofu and plant-based ingredients that naturally reduce saturated fat and cholesterol while providing complete plant protein, dietary fibre, and essential nutrients.

The combination of tofu, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and antioxidant-rich spices offers several health benefits. Tofu provides all nine essential amino acids that support muscle repair, while tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, and garlic contain compounds that help reduce inflammation and support immunity. Cashews or coconut milk add creaminess along with healthy fats, and onions contribute fibre that promotes good digestion.

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{{^usCountry}} Monsoon evenings often call for rich and flavourful curries served with steamed rice, jeera rice, or vegan naan, making a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe an excellent seasonal meal. Plant-based ingredients also require fewer natural resources than poultry and dairy production, making this recipe a more environmentally conscious choice. Being naturally lactose-free and easily adaptable with soy-free or nut-free alternatives, the dish offers creamy texture, balanced spices, and wholesome nutrition in every serving. Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe Vs Butter Chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monsoon evenings often call for rich and flavourful curries served with steamed rice, jeera rice, or vegan naan, making a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe an excellent seasonal meal. Plant-based ingredients also require fewer natural resources than poultry and dairy production, making this recipe a more environmentally conscious choice. Being naturally lactose-free and easily adaptable with soy-free or nut-free alternatives, the dish offers creamy texture, balanced spices, and wholesome nutrition in every serving. Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe Vs Butter Chicken {{/usCountry}}

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Plant-based butter chicken is a rich vegan curry made with tofu, dairy-free cream, tomatoes, and aromatic Indian spices. It delivers the familiar flavour of butter chicken while using entirely plant-based ingredients.

Feature Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) Butter chicken Main Protein Extra-firm tofu Chicken Cream Base Cashew cream or coconut milk Fresh cream and butter Marinade Vegan yoghurt and spices Yoghurt and spices Suitable For Vegans and lactose-free diets Non-vegetarians Cholesterol Naturally cholesterol-free Contains dietary cholesterol Protein Source Plant-based complete protein Animal protein Cooking Time Around 35–40 minutes Around 50–60 minutes Taste Creamy, mildly spicy, and slightly nutty Creamy, rich, and mildly smoky Best Served With Vegan naan, jeera rice, or brown rice Naan, roti, or basmati rice View All

Quick look

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Recipe Type: Main Course

Cuisine: North Indian

Diet: Vegan

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approximately 290 kcal per serving

How To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe

Creamy tomato gravy, marinated tofu, and fragrant Indian spices come together to create a rich vegan curry that is simple and delicious.

Ingredients

For the tofu

400g extra-firm tofu, pressed and torn into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons non-dairy yoghurt

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon garam masala

2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder

2 tablespoons cornflour

For the gravy

2 teaspoons vegan butter or oil

1 red onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch ginger, grated

300g tomato puree

3 tablespoons soaked cashews

½ teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon kasoori methi

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

Mix tofu with vegan yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and cornflour. Cook the tofu until lightly golden and set aside. Heat vegan butter and sauté onion, garlic, and ginger. Add tomato puree, spices, and soaked cashews. Blend the gravy until smooth. Return the gravy to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the cooked tofu and kasoori methi. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Easy Ways To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken Healthier

Use baked tofu instead of pan-fried tofu to reduce added fat. Choose unsweetened plant-based yoghurt for the marinade. Replace cashews with light coconut milk to reduce calories. Add spinach or peas to increase fibre and vitamins. Reduce the amount of oil by cooking in a non-stick pan. Serve plant-based butter chicken with brown rice or millet instead of refined naan. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree whenever possible.

Nutrition In Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe

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Nutrient Amount Calories 290 kcal Protein 18 g Carbohydrates 14 g Dietary Fibre 4 g Total Fat 18 g Saturated Fat 4 g Calcium 280 mg Iron 3.5 mg Potassium 520 mg Sodium 360 mg View All

FAQs

Can a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe taste like regular butter chicken?

Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tomato gravy, kasoori methi, and aromatic spices to create flavours similar to classic butter chicken.

Is a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe high in protein?

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Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe contains extra-firm tofu, which provides complete plant protein along with essential amino acids.

What can be served with a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe?

Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe pairs well with basmati rice, jeera rice, vegan naan, whole wheat roti, or cooked millet.