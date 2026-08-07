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Creamy Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe With Tofu, Tomatoes, And Aromatic Spices For A Delicious Vegan Meal

Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 13:57:22 IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe (Freepik)
Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe (Freepik)
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The plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tofu, dairy-free ingredients, and spices to create a creamy, protein-rich version of the Indian curry.

A creamy tomato gravy, fragrant spices, and golden tofu pieces bring a fresh twist to one of India's best-loved curries. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe replaces chicken, butter, and dairy cream with tofu, vegan yoghurt, plant-based butter or oil, and cashew cream or coconut milk. These simple swaps create a rich and creamy curry while keeping the recipe completely vegan without changing its familiar flavours.

Butter chicken originated in Delhi during the 1950s and quickly became popular across India and around the world. The vegan version follows the same cooking method by preparing a smooth tomato-based gravy with onion, garlic, ginger, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and kasoori methi. Pressed tofu is marinated in dairy-free yoghurt and spices before being lightly cooked and added to the creamy sauce. Unlike classic butter chicken that uses chicken, butter, and fresh cream, plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe relies on tofu and plant-based ingredients that naturally reduce saturated fat and cholesterol while providing complete plant protein, dietary fibre, and essential nutrients.

The combination of tofu, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and antioxidant-rich spices offers several health benefits. Tofu provides all nine essential amino acids that support muscle repair, while tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, and garlic contain compounds that help reduce inflammation and support immunity. Cashews or coconut milk add creaminess along with healthy fats, and onions contribute fibre that promotes good digestion.

Plant-based butter chicken is a rich vegan curry made with tofu, dairy-free cream, tomatoes, and aromatic Indian spices. It delivers the familiar flavour of butter chicken while using entirely plant-based ingredients.

Feature

Plant-based butter chicken (vegan)

Butter chicken

Main Protein

Extra-firm tofu

Chicken

Cream Base

Cashew cream or coconut milk

Fresh cream and butter

Marinade

Vegan yoghurt and spices

Yoghurt and spices

Suitable For

Vegans and lactose-free diets

Non-vegetarians

Cholesterol

Naturally cholesterol-free

Contains dietary cholesterol

Protein Source

Plant-based complete protein

Animal protein

Cooking Time

Around 35–40 minutes

Around 50–60 minutes

Taste

Creamy, mildly spicy, and slightly nutty

Creamy, rich, and mildly smoky

Best Served With

Vegan naan, jeera rice, or brown rice

Naan, roti, or basmati rice

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Quick look

Recipe Type: Main Course

Cuisine: North Indian

Diet: Vegan

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approximately 290 kcal per serving

How To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe

Creamy tomato gravy, marinated tofu, and fragrant Indian spices come together to create a rich vegan curry that is simple and delicious.

Ingredients

For the tofu

  • 400g extra-firm tofu, pressed and torn into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 tablespoons non-dairy yoghurt
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder
  • 2 tablespoons cornflour

For the gravy

  • 2 teaspoons vegan butter or oil
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1-inch ginger, grated
  • 300g tomato puree
  • 3 tablespoons soaked cashews
  • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon kasoori methi
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

  1. Mix tofu with vegan yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and cornflour.
  2. Cook the tofu until lightly golden and set aside.
  3. Heat vegan butter and sauté onion, garlic, and ginger.
  4. Add tomato puree, spices, and soaked cashews.
  5. Blend the gravy until smooth.
  6. Return the gravy to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
  7. Add the cooked tofu and kasoori methi.
  8. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Easy Ways To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken Healthier

  1. Use baked tofu instead of pan-fried tofu to reduce added fat.
  2. Choose unsweetened plant-based yoghurt for the marinade.
  3. Replace cashews with light coconut milk to reduce calories.
  4. Add spinach or peas to increase fibre and vitamins.
  5. Reduce the amount of oil by cooking in a non-stick pan.
  6. Serve plant-based butter chicken with brown rice or millet instead of refined naan.
  7. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree whenever possible.

Nutrition In Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe

Nutrient

Amount

Calories

290 kcal

Protein

18 g

Carbohydrates

14 g

Dietary Fibre

4 g

Total Fat

18 g

Saturated Fat

4 g

Calcium

280 mg

Iron

3.5 mg

Potassium

520 mg

Sodium

360 mg

View All

FAQs

Can a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe taste like regular butter chicken?

Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tomato gravy, kasoori methi, and aromatic spices to create flavours similar to classic butter chicken.

Is a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe high in protein?

Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe contains extra-firm tofu, which provides complete plant protein along with essential amino acids.

What can be served with a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe?

Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe pairs well with basmati rice, jeera rice, vegan naan, whole wheat roti, or cooked millet.

 
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