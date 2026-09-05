Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside: Try these Asian-style chicken pancakes at home

Pancakes are usually simple, rustic, and heavy on carbs. However, chef and food content creator Saloni Kukreja has come up with her own recipe that packs pancakes with protein by making chicken the main ingredient.

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Taking to Instagram on September 4, Saloni shared her Asian-style chicken pancakes recipe. It is part of her endeavour to open her own Asian cafe, for which she is building the menu one dish at a time and sharing them on social media.

Describing her dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside, juicy and savoury on the inside - these pancakes are one of those recipes that are ridiculously easy to make and even better dipped into that sauce!”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the recipe are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the recipe are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients

For the Asian style chicken pancakes

450g minced chicken

3 cloves garlic - finely chopped

2 stalks of green onion - whites - chopped

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp chilli flakes

1/2 tsp salt

3 tbsps cornstarch

2 tbsps rice vinegar

For the dipping sauce

3 tbsps soy sauce

2 tbsps balsamic vinegar

1/2 tbsp ginger juice - ginger grated & juiced

1/2 tsp sesame oil

1/2 tbsp brown sugar

Pinch of white pepper / black pepper

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp green onion - green chopped

Method of preparation

Clean the minced chicken In a bowl, combine together minced chicken, garlic, green onion whites, white pepper, chilli flakes, salt, cornstarch and rice vinegar Combine everything well together On a heated pan, brush some oil and spread a big spoonful of this mixture onto the pan. Press it a little to form a pancake, cover & steam for five to six minutes, then cook on both sides until golden brown For the dipping sauce, combine together soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, ginger juice, sesame oil, brown sugar, along with sesame seeds and green onions. Add pepper for seasoning, and whisk everything well together Serve the hot chicken pancakes with the dipping sauce and enjoy

Chicken pancakes help increase protein intake

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By making pancakes with chicken instead of the usual flour, the dish becomes loaded with protein instead of carbs. It is one of the most essential macronutrients that the body needs, and offers a range of health benefits.

As per Healthline, sufficient protein intake helps, among other things:

Increase muscle mass and strength

Increase satiety

Supports bone health

Boosts metabolism

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.