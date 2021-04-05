Delicious Grilled Thai Chicken Salad to kick away your Monday blues: Recipe

The weekend is gone and so is our window of having cheat meals. Monday brings with it the inspiration to work out and eat clean. We are surely looking to consume something healthy. Contrary to the common misconception, healthy meals don't always have to be tasteless and unappetising.

To bust the common myth, today, we will be sharing with you a chicken salad recipe that is light and zingy. Not just that, it so full of flavours that your taste buds will thank you for this. It is one of those salads that will be absolutely loved by your family when you will keep it in front of them at the dining table.

We know we have been hyping the recipe way too much, but it is that good. It has hints of all the flavours including honey, zesty lime and even rich coconut. So lets's not waste any more time and get to the flavourful firecracker recipe of Grilled Thai Chicken Salad!

Ingredients:

Salad Dressing:

1 tsp tahini paste

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp light soy

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Half lime juice

2 tsp fish sauce

Chicken Marinade:

30 ml coconut cream

1 tbsp red Thai curry paste

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salad:

Shredded lettuce

Cucumber sliced thinly

Sliced radish

Shredded red cabbage

Sliced red peppers

Chicken thighs

Method:

For the first step, you will have to marinate the chicken thighs in coconut cream, red Thai curry paste, fish sauce and soy sauce for a minimum of two hours. Once you think that the flavour has seeped in the chicken, it is time to grill it.

While your chicken is being cooked, you can cut the vegetables including the lettuce, cucumber, radish, red cabbage and red peppers and place them all on a plate. Once the chicken breasts are done, cut them into smaller pieces and keep them with the salad vegetables.

Make the salad dressing by mixing the tahini paste, peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, olive oil, lime juice and fish sauce nicely and generously pour it on the salad and give everything a nice toss. For the final touch, add ground peanuts, white sesame seeds and coriander to garnish the salad and your flavourful masterpiece is ready to be consumed.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ homecookedfamily)

