Diabetes-friendly Navratri recipes: Kuttu dosa to Samvat rice pulao; what to eat for managing blood sugar while fasting

Fasting during nine-days of Navratri is known to detox the body and purify the soul. The festival dedicated to goddess Durga is widely celebrated across the country from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu with varied traditions. Many people fast during this time to seek blessings from Maa Durga and her nine avatars. When it comes to fasting with diabetes, it's important to exercise caution as any irregularities in eating and indulging in high calorie foods that are not diabetes-friendly can spike blood sugar levels and lead to hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar) or hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). (Also read | Gudi Padwa 2024: From shrikhand to puran poli, 6 festive dishes to indulge in today) Navratri fasting recipes for diabetes: People with diabetes may be at risk of dangerously low sugar levels or high blood sugar during this time.(Pinterest)

While eating at regular intervals and low GI (glycaemic index) foods can keep glucose levels in check in people with diabetes, during Navratri people may consume potato, sabudana and deep-fried foods which are high in fat, starch, and sugar. One meal a day and fruit diet are also common practices while fasting.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

People with diabetes may be at risk of dangerously low sugar levels or high blood sugar during this time if they do not make conscious effort to incorporate elements of a balanced diet in their routine.

If you are a diabetic and observing a Navratri fast, here are healthy and vrat-friendly recipes for you, as suggested by Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru

1. Samvat Rice (Barnyard Millet) Pulao

Ingredients

1 cup samvat rice (barnyard millet), washed and soaked

Assorted vegetables (like carrots, peas, beans), chopped

Cumin seeds

Green chili, slit

Ghee

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Method

Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds and slit green chili.

Sauté for a few seconds, then add chopped vegetables and cook for a minute.

Drain soaked samvat rice and add it to the cooker. Stir well.

Add water (1.5 cups for 1 cup of rice), season with rock salt, and pressure cook for 2 whistles. Once done, fluff the pulao gently with a fork. Serve hot.

2. Singhare (Water Chestnut) Flour Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup singhare (water chestnut) flour

1 small boiled and mashed potato

1 green chili, finely chopped

Chopped coriander leaves

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Water

Ghee for cooking

Method

In a bowl, mix singhare flour, mashed potato, chopped green chili, coriander leaves, and rock salt.

Gradually add water to make a thick batter.

Heat a non-stick pan and brush with ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it to make a pancake.

Cook until both sides are golden brown. Repeat for the remaining batter.

Serve hot with a side of yogurt.

3. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Dosa

Ingredients

1 cup kuttu (buckwheat) flour

1 small boiled and mashed potato

1 green chili, finely chopped

Chopped coriander leaves

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Water

Ghee for cooking

Method

Mix kuttu flour, mashed potato, chopped green chili, coriander leaves, and rock salt in a bowl.

Add enough water to make a thin batter.

Heat a non-stick pan, brush with ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter and spread it thinly like a dosa.

Cook until golden brown on both sides. Repeat for more dosas.

Serve hot with a side of coconut chutney.

4. Paneer Bhurji (scrambled cottage cheese)

Ingredients

200g paneer (cottage cheese), crumbled

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Cooking oil

Method