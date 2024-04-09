Gudi Padwa 2024: From shrikhand to puran poli, 6 festive dishes to indulge in today

No matter what day it is, one of the most important questions on our mind is: aaj khaane mein kya hai? Well, today on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa, the menu has to be more festive than any other regular day. So as we prepare to celebrate the harvest season and Marathi New Year, here are six delicious food items you can indulge in. Dishes to prepare on Gudi Padwa

Puran poli

Also known as sweet flatbread, puran poli had to be at the top of this list. It is delicious, fulfilling and offers many health benefits if eaten moderately. The major ingredients used are jaggery, ghee, wheat flour and chana. Puran poli can be served hot or cold, and at any time of day

Sabudana Vada

No matter what the weather is like, a crispy chatpata delicacy that we can never say no to is Sabudana Vada. Made up of tapioca pearls, peanuts and mashed potatoes, this is one item that you can add to your lunch menu today followed by a hot cup of tea

Neem Ki Chutney

Now if you’re making Sabudana Vada, another Gudi Padwa dish that goes hand in hand is neem ki chutney. It is believed that neem purifies blood and cleanses our body of all toxins. Since the leaves are extremely bitter, a tasty chutney is a good way to add the medicinal plant to your diet today

Basundi

Basundi, similar to rabdi, is one of the easiest dishes to prepare today. All you need is milk, sugar and some cardamom. This delicacy can be consumed on its own, hot or cold, and can also be served with puri as one whole meal

Kaju Modak

This is one treat which can be made on both Gudi Padwa as well as Ganesh Chaturthi. Also, we can bet you won’t stop at one because yeh dil maange more! All you need in the kitchen is rice flour, cashews, ghee, coconut and jaggery. But before you begin gorging on this delicacy, don’t forget to offer the first piece to Lord Ganesha

Shrikhand

Who invented shrikhand is a debate on its own. But one fact that is not up for any sort of debate is that this dessert is delicious! Made up of strained yogurt, shrikhand is creamy and tastes semi-sweet with a tinge of sour. Just writing about this mouth-watering dish has made us hungry!

From this list, which dish are you planning to gorge on first?