Diwali dessert recipes: Try these 3 healthy homemade sweet recipes, from kesar coconut ladoos to ragi chocolate modaks

Diwali is the season of sweets, and the celebration feels incomplete without something sweet on the plate. But those who are watching their weight, eating healthy or following a diet may feel left out, as most sweets are high in sugar and calories.

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But they too can indulge in sweet goodness by making homemade sweets with healthier ingredients.ALSO READ: Give your Diwali menu a nutty twist with 4 recipes, from walnut tikki chaat to sitafal almond basundi

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Harsh Kedia, Chefpreneur and founder of Cocoa & Katli, shared three healthier dessert recipes for the festive season. He said, "I believe festive eating should be about enjoying food, not restricting yourself. The idea is to make more conscious ingredient choices without taking away the joy, nostalgia and indulgence associated with traditional Indian desserts. A dessert can be thoughtfully made and still taste absolutely delicious.”

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{{^usCountry}} The flavours and nostalgia stay the same; you simply swap some ingredients to make the recipe healthier. This way, you don't miss out on the festive season and can enjoy them while also being cautious with your food choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flavours and nostalgia stay the same; you simply swap some ingredients to make the recipe healthier. This way, you don't miss out on the festive season and can enjoy them while also being cautious with your food choices. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Sugar-free kesar coconut ladoo

Kesar coconut ladoo includes coconut, saffron and cardamom for the perfect hint of flavour.

Ingredients:

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup milk powder

¼ cup milk

2 tbsp ghee

A pinch of saffron soaked in 1 tbsp warm milk

½ tsp cardamom powder

Monk fruit sweetener, to taste

Desiccated coconut for coating

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan and lightly roast the desiccated coconut.

Add milk powder, saffron-infused milk and regular milk.

Mix well on a low flame until the mixture comes together.

Add cardamom and monk fruit sweetener.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly, shape into small ladoos and coat with desiccated coconut.

Refrigerate for 20 minutes before serving.

2. Ragi chocolate modak

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Ragi chocolate modak is for those who are chocolate lovers but also want to eat healthy.

Ingredients:

½ cup ragi flour

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp almond butter

2 tbsp ghee

¼ cup milk

Monk fruit sweetener, to taste

40 g dark chocolate (no added sugar), melted

A pinch of cardamom powder

Method:

Dry roast the ragi flour on a low flame until aromatic.

Add cocoa powder, ghee and almond butter. Mix thoroughly.

Gradually add milk and cook until the mixture forms a soft dough.

Add monk fruit sweetener and cardamom powder.

Allow the mixture to cool, then knead until smooth.

Fill modak moulds with the mixture and shape.

Drizzle with melted dark chocolate and refrigerate until set.

3. Baked apple cinnamon crumble

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Tender cinnamon-spiced apples meet a crunchy oat-and-nut topping, making it a perfect treat.

Ingredients:

2 medium apples, diced

½ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp lemon juice

½ cup rolled oats

2 tbsp almond flour

1 tbsp chopped almonds and walnuts

1 tbsp ghee

Monk fruit sweetener, to taste

Method:

Toss the diced apples with cinnamon, lemon juice and monk fruit sweetener.

Transfer the apples into a small baking dish.

In a separate bowl, combine oats, almond flour, chopped nuts and ghee.

Rub the mixture together until it resembles a coarse crumble.

Spread the crumble evenly over the apples.

Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes, until the apples are tender and the topping is golden.

Serve warm, optionally with a scoop of unsweetened Greek yoghurt.

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