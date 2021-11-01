Diwali snack recipes for vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Deepavali, which translates as ‘a row of lights’, is one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a period of 5 days and as Diwali is just on our doorstep, we decided to move over regular snacks this year and treat ourselves and the guests to some lip-smacking delicacies. This year, Diwali falls on November 4 which gives us enough time to whip up a hoard of goodies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, of good over evil and of knowledge over ignorance. On this day, diyas, candles and lamps are placed all around the house, to ‘light’ the way to knowledge and victory.

Food plays an important role in the celebration of Diwali, in addition to all the fun, gambling and firecrackers surrounding the festival. So, check out these Diwali-special snack recipes curated for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian people to explore during this festive season.

1. Konjee Crispy Three Treasure Mushroom:

Konjee Crispy Three Treasure Mushroom: (Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Diced Veg (Button Mushroom, fungus Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom) -80gm

Cornflour – 20gms

Ginger - 5gm

Garlic- 10gm

Onion-20gm

Celery-2gm

Refined Oil- 70ml

Chilli Paste-25gm

Ketchup-25gm

Hoisin Sauce - 10ml

Vinegar-3ml

Wine-2ml

Spring Onion- 5gm

Salt-3gm

Method:

Prepare a batter using cornflour, salt and water. Coat the mushrooms in the batter and shallow fry them.

Chop ginger, celery and onion and add them in a wok. Put chilli paste, ketchup, ½ tablespoon of hoisin sauce and toss them together.

Add the pre-fried mushroom and sauté in the amalgamation of the sauces. Add Vinegar and wine on top. Garnish with Spring Onion.

2. Golden Fried Fish:

Golden Fried Fish (Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Salt- 2gm

Beckti Fish- 195 gm

Refined Oil- 75 ml

Broth powder- 10 gm

Sweet Chilli Sauce- 50ml

Potato Starch- 75gm

Maida- 25gm

White Pepper- 1gm

Method:

Take a thoroughly cleaned beckti and slice them in required amount of thickness. Meanwhile prepare a batter using some salt, broth powder, sweet chilli sauce, potato starch, Maida and white pepper.

Dip each slice into the batter and make sure that a thick coating envelops the fish. Then in a pan, heat up some refined oil and pour in the sliced. Wait for the slices to appear with a crispy, light brown colour.

Once ready, strain out the slices, place them on a tissue for the oil to drip off. Munch on mouth-watering, crispy snacks for a start.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Crispy Corn In Kaffir Lime:

Crispy Corn In Kaffir Lime (Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

Ingredients:

Salt- 3gm

Garlic – 10gm

Refined Oil- 60ml

Butter- 4gm

Kaffir Lime-0.5 Pieces

Potato starch- 70gm

American corn- 130 gm

Maida- 5gm

Sugar-2gm

White Pepper- 2gm

Cornflour-10gm

Method:

Take the corn in a bowl and wash them thoroughly under cold water, then boil them till softens. Prepare a batter using corn flour and maida, coat the corns and shallow fry them in refined oil. Once done, keep the fried corns aside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take some garlic and mince them. Now in a pan, take some refined oil. Once it heats up, add the chopped garlic, followed by the boiled corn. Stir for a while, then add required amount of salt, some white pepper, along with the broth.

Stir while adding some maida for required amount of thickness with a pinch of sugar. Stir till the mixture is well absorbed and dry up. Lastly add on some Kaffir Lime Juice and butter in a proper proportion. You can further finish it off with lime zest.

(Recipes: Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter