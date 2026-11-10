Doctor shares recipe for no-bake chocolate raspberry cups loaded with healthy fibre and antioxidants

Finding a dessert recipe that is both healthy and delicious is a gift, especially for people who are trying to watch their calorie intake. Taking to Instagram on October 29, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared just that with his no-bake chocolate raspberry cups recipe.

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The recipe is not just a low-calorie dessert option; it is also loaded with dietary fibre and antioxidants, making it an overall healthy food. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for no-bake chocolate raspberry cups Chia seeds - 1 tbsp

Water - 4 tbsp

Raspberries - 1 cup

Peanut butter - as required

Dark chocolate - melted, as required

Pistachios - chopped, handful Method of preparation Set a pan over low-medium heat. Add one tablespoon of chia seeds to it, along with four tablespoons of water. Add one cup of raspberries to the pan. Mash it and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Line a mould with cupcake cases. Pour one tablespoon of peanut butter into each cupcake case. Add one tablespoon of the raspberry chia mixture into the cupcake case. Add some melted dark chocolate to cover the top. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top and refrigerate. Once the cups are set, take them out and enjoy. Things to remember while adding fibre in our diet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for no-bake chocolate raspberry cups Chia seeds - 1 tbsp

Water - 4 tbsp

Raspberries - 1 cup

Peanut butter - as required

Dark chocolate - melted, as required

Pistachios - chopped, handful Method of preparation Set a pan over low-medium heat. Add one tablespoon of chia seeds to it, along with four tablespoons of water. Add one cup of raspberries to the pan. Mash it and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Line a mould with cupcake cases. Pour one tablespoon of peanut butter into each cupcake case. Add one tablespoon of the raspberry chia mixture into the cupcake case. Add some melted dark chocolate to cover the top. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top and refrigerate. Once the cups are set, take them out and enjoy. Things to remember while adding fibre in our diet {{/usCountry}}

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Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. It is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the gut but plays a significant role in maintaining gut health.

As per Healthline, an average adult man needs 38 grams of fibre in their diet every day. For the average adult woman, the quantity is 25 grams. While one can increase their fibre intake to meet their daily needs, Dr Sethi shared four points to keep in mind while adding fibre to the diet.

One should always drink enough water with fibre

One should not significantly increase the fibre intake overnight

One should get fibre from various sources

One should not force through fibre if their gut feels worse

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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