Easy one-pot meal packed with protein: Try this creamy vegetarian red sauce pasta recipe with 20 g protein for tonight's dinner

After a long day, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen preparing dinner. A quick, fuss-free one-pot meal that comes together with minimal effort while still packing in plenty of nutrition is always a win. The trick is to find recipes that strike the right balance between convenience, flavour and nutrients, without leaving you with a sink full of dishes.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on creamy red sauce pasta. Packed with protein and tossed in a rich, roasted vegetable sauce, this satisfying one-pot meal makes for an easy dinner that balances flavour with nutrition.

In an Instagram video shared on October 13, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “20 g protein and 380 calories per serving. My version of girl dinner, but with better macros! A roasty, garlicky peri peri sauce made creamy with cashews and high-protein paneer, tossed with shirataki noodles. Light, high-protein and so satisfying.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 1) For the roasted vegetables 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil (5 g)

4 garlic cloves (12 g)

1 large red bell pepper, cut into large chunks (150 g)

10 cherry tomatoes, halved (120 g)

Salt, to taste For the sauce 1 tsp peri-peri seasoning (3 g)

½ tsp chilli flakes (1 g)

½ tsp oregano (0.5 g)

8 soaked cashew nuts (10 g)

100 g high-protein, low-fat paneer (or firm tofu)

⅓ cup water (80 ml)

Salt and a pinch of sugar (2 g), if needed To finish 1 pack shirataki noodles, drained and rinsed (200 g)

Chopped parsley and extra oregano, for garnish Method Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a pan. Add the garlic, red bell pepper and cherry tomatoes, along with a little salt. Roast until the vegetables are tender and lightly charred. Transfer the roasted vegetables to a blender. Add the peri-peri seasoning, chilli flakes, oregano, soaked cashews, paneer and water. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the sauce back into the pan and heat gently. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding salt and a pinch of sugar if needed. Add the drained and rinsed shirataki noodles to the pan. Toss well until the noodles are evenly coated in the sauce. Garnish with chopped parsley and extra oregano. Serve hot. Approx. nutrition (per serving) Calories: 380 kcal

Protein: 20 g

Carbohydrates: 33 g

Fat: 19 g

Fibre: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 1) For the roasted vegetables 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil (5 g)

4 garlic cloves (12 g)

1 large red bell pepper, cut into large chunks (150 g)

10 cherry tomatoes, halved (120 g)

Salt, to taste For the sauce 1 tsp peri-peri seasoning (3 g)

½ tsp chilli flakes (1 g)

½ tsp oregano (0.5 g)

8 soaked cashew nuts (10 g)

100 g high-protein, low-fat paneer (or firm tofu)

⅓ cup water (80 ml)

Salt and a pinch of sugar (2 g), if needed To finish 1 pack shirataki noodles, drained and rinsed (200 g)

Chopped parsley and extra oregano, for garnish Method Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a pan. Add the garlic, red bell pepper and cherry tomatoes, along with a little salt. Roast until the vegetables are tender and lightly charred. Transfer the roasted vegetables to a blender. Add the peri-peri seasoning, chilli flakes, oregano, soaked cashews, paneer and water. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the sauce back into the pan and heat gently. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding salt and a pinch of sugar if needed. Add the drained and rinsed shirataki noodles to the pan. Toss well until the noodles are evenly coated in the sauce. Garnish with chopped parsley and extra oregano. Serve hot. Approx. nutrition (per serving) Calories: 380 kcal

Protein: 20 g

Carbohydrates: 33 g

Fat: 19 g

Fibre: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

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