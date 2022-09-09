Easy-to-make and healthy travel snack recipes for your toddlers

Travelling with a young child may be both joyful and intimidating. Snacks are one of the most crucial items while travelling with a toddler. Since toddlers are unpredictable and prone to hunger, it is best to be prepared with some quick-to-prepare and wholesome snacks. With some advance preparation, you may feel secure in the knowledge that your kids will remain fed and pleased during the journey. When hunger strikes, you'll be ready for it. Not needing to buy food from other stores will also save you a lot of time and money. Here is a list of some easy-to-make and healthy recipes for your toddler for a hassle-free and happy journey. (Also read: 5 easy-to-cook recipes for late night hunger)

1. Atta biscuit recipe

(Recipe by Instagram/foodaholic_world)

Atta biscuit recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

¼ cup powdered sugar/icing sugar

1 cup wheat flour/atta

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp cardamom / elachi (powdered)

3 tbsp milk (room temperature)

Method:

- Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take ½ cup unsalted butter and ¼ cup powdered sugar. Beat the sugar and butter well with the help of hand mixer or whisk.

- Further add 1 cup wheat flour, ½ tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp baking soda and pinch of salt.

- Additionally add ¼ tsp cardamom powder or vanilla extract. Then mix and crumble the ingredients well with hand.

- Furthermore add 3 tbsp milk and start to combine well, do not knead, just combine to form a dough, also make sure when the dough is cut, it has a crumbly texture.

- Now flatten and roll out slightly thick with the help of rolling pin then seal the edges with your hand if cracks forms at the sides.

- Now with the help of cookie cutter, cut into any desired shape, gather the remaining dough and make sure to prepare biscuits from it and place the cut dough on to a tray lined with baking paper.

- Bake the biscuits in preheated oven at 160 degree Celsius for 15 minutes or till the edges turn slightly golden then allow the biscuit to cool completely. biscuits will be soft when hot, and turns crunchy when cooled.

Finally, wheat biscuit is ready to serve with chai or store in airtight container for at least 2 weeks.

2. Methi thepla

(Recipe by renowned cook Tarla Dalal)

Methi thepla (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup finely chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves

2 cups whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1 tbsp peanut oil

2 tbsp curd (dahi)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp sugar

whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta) for rolling

22 tsp peanut oil for cooking

Method:

- To make methi theplas, combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and knead into a soft dough using approx. ¾ cup of water.

- Divide the dough into 22 equal portions and roll out each portion into a 150 mm. (6") diameter circle using a little whole wheat flour for rolling.

- Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and cook each circle, on a medium flame, using 1 tsp oil, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.

- Serve the methi theplas hot with chunda or sweet mango pickle.

3. Dry poha

(Recipe by renowned cook Tarla Dalal)

Dry poha recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups thin beaten rice (poha)

1/2 cup quick cooking rolled oats

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp raw peanuts

1 tbsp roasted chana dal (daria)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1/2 tsp chilli powder

a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

3 curry leaves (kadi patta)

1/2 tbsp powdered sugar

Method:

- Combine the poha and oats in a broad non-stick pan and dry roast on a medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove and keep aside.

- Heat the oil in the same broad non-stick pan, add the peanuts and sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes.

- Add the roasted chana dal and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.

- Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, asafoetida and curry leaves and sauté on a medium flame for a few more seconds.

- Add the poha-oats mixture, powdered sugar and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter