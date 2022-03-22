Evening snack: Give your Maggi a desi Chinese twist with this easy recipe

From bizarre to brilliant, there are endless incarnations of Maggi out there that one can try. Although the instant noodles started out as a standalone dish, it is now being used as an ingredient to rustle up a variety of snacks and main course dishes. From pakora, rolls, vegetable Maggi, sandwich, bhel to cutlets, there's a lot of scope for experimentation with people's all-time favourite noodles. (Also read: Indore eatery serves Maggi paratha, netizens are divided in their views. Watch)

Depending on your kind of cravings, there is a lot we can do with Maggi. If you are in mood for some Chinese food or thinking of surprising your friend or mom with your culinary skills, this recipe shared by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria on her Instagram page is the quickest way to prepare a delectable dish in no time. All you need are some basic ingredients like soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and some veggies to create this mouth-watering Chinese Maggi.

Ingredients

2 packs instant noodles

Garlic

Grated beans, capsicum, carrot, cabbage

Spring onions

Red chillies

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp sesame seeds

White vinegar

Method

* Take a pan and boil 3 cups of water in it.

* Add two packs of instant noodle in the boiling water and cook for two minutes.

* Drain the Maggi noodles using cold water and keep it in a bowl

* Add 1 tsp oil to the Maggi and toss well

* Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add 1 tsp garlic and roast it. Then add grated beans, capsicum, carrot, cabbage and stir nicely.

* Add instant noodles to the pan and then add 1/2 tsp soy sauce

* Add 1/2 tsp white vinegar

* Sprinkle in some salt to taste. Stir fry for 2 minutes

* In a separate bowl, take spring onions, add some red chillies, 1 tsp chopped garlic, 1 tsp sesame seeds, and pour some hot oil over it. Mix well and add to the noodles.

* Serve hot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON