Fitness influencer shares how to make a truly eggless omelette that is loaded with 40g protein

To be fair, an eggless omelette sounds like an oxymoron, and not something one would usually go asking for, unless they cannot consume eggs for any number of reasons. However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has managed to make it real for her completely vegetarian omelette recipe, which she shared on Instagram on August 7.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a new way to prepare poha with his quick and easy poha cutlet recipe: See preparation

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The recipe uses besan and high-protein paneer, and comes loaded with spinach, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. Each omelette has 390 calories, along with 40 grams of protein and nine grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for veg omelette 30 g besan

100 g high-protein paneer

¾ cup spinach, roughly chopped

6–7 mushrooms, chopped

2-3 cherry tomatoes

½ cheese slice

Salt, to taste

½ tsp red chilli flakes

½ tsp mixed herbs

¼ tsp black pepper

2-3 oil sprays {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for veg omelette 30 g besan

100 g high-protein paneer

¾ cup spinach, roughly chopped

6–7 mushrooms, chopped

2-3 cherry tomatoes

½ cheese slice

Salt, to taste

½ tsp red chilli flakes

½ tsp mixed herbs

¼ tsp black pepper

2-3 oil sprays {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Nutritionist shares kanthari prawns nirvana recipe: a Kerala comfort dish with a serious kick of heat

Method of preparation

In a bowl, whisk together the besan, salt, black pepper, red chilli flakes, mixed herbs, and enough water to make a smooth, pourable batter (slightly thinner than dosa batter). Heat a non-stick pan and add the chopped mushrooms without any oil. Cook for two to three minutes until they release their moisture and turn lightly golden. Add the spinach and cherry tomatoes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, then sauté for another one to two minutes. Remove the veggies from the pan and set aside. Lightly spray the pan with oil and pour in the besan batter and spread it into a large omelette (not too thin, or it will become crispy). Once the omelette is about halfway cooked, evenly grate the high-protein paneer over the top and gently press it down with a spatula. When the omelette is cooked, place the sautéed vegetables over one half and top them with the cheese slice. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for another two minutes, until the cheese has melted. Fold the omelette, drizzle with your favourite hot sauce, and enjoy!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.