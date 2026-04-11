Fitness trainer says 'stop having Maggi', shares delicious and healthy coconut curry noodles recipe with 25 g of protein

For many, a steaming bowl of instant noodles is the ultimate comfort food — quick and nostalgic. But as fitness coach Divy Chheda pointed out to his Instagram followers, that convenience often comes at the cost of nutrition. In an Instagram video posted on March 24, he issued a challenge to his audience: "Stop having Maggi and instead try these coconut curry noodles." Also read | Kala chana protein brownies recipe that's 'healthy and seriously delicious with each serving packing in 24 g of protein'

‘Creamy, spiced, comforting and under 500 calories’

Divy Chheda's coconut curry noodles recipe replaces traditional instant noodles with a nutritious alternative. (Freepik)

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Divy's recipe promises to deliver the same comfort without the empty calories, offering a balanced, high-protein alternative that fits perfectly into a fitness-focused lifestyle. The problem with traditional instant noodles isn't just the refined flour; it's the lack of satiety.

Divy highlights that his version solves this by swapping fried noodles for whole wheat and boosting the protein content to a substantial 25.4 grams. Unlike the high-sodium spice packets found in processed snacks, this recipe utilises whole spices and coconut milk to create a rich flavour profile.

"Creamy, spiced, comforting and under 500 calories," Divy shared in his caption, adding, "Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. It just has to be made right." Divy added the recipe's details: 467 calories, 25.4 grams of protein, 23.2 grams of fat, 42.2 grams of carbs, and 6.3 grams of fibre.

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{{^usCountry}} By prioritising fibre-rich whole wheat and a hefty dose of protein (nearly half the daily requirement for some), this recipe transforms a 'cheat meal' into a post-workout powerhouse. Check out the step-by-step recipe for Divy's ‘delicious and healthy’ coconut curry noodles: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By prioritising fibre-rich whole wheat and a hefty dose of protein (nearly half the daily requirement for some), this recipe transforms a 'cheat meal' into a post-workout powerhouse. Check out the step-by-step recipe for Divy's ‘delicious and healthy’ coconut curry noodles: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for coconut curry noodles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for coconut curry noodles {{/usCountry}}

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½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp chopped ginger garlic

5-6 curry leaves

1 onion, chopped

1 green chilli, slit

1 tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

100g tofu or paneer or chicken

40g whole wheat noodles

50-80ml coconut milk

1 tsp ghee

Veggies of your choice

Salt, pepper and chilli powder (for marinade)

Method for coconut curry noodles base

⦿ In a pan, toast ½ tsp cumin.

⦿ Add 1 tbsp chopped ginger garlic and 5-6 curry leaves.

⦿ Throw in 1 chopped onion with salt and let it cook down.

⦿ Add 1 tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp coriander powder and ½ tsp cumin powder.

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⦿ Splash water and cook it all down.

⦿ Add a slit green chilli, cook for a couple more minutes and blend everything into a smooth paste.

Method for protein and noodles

⦿ Marinate 100g of tofu, paneer or chicken with salt, pepper and chilli powder. Cook it on the pan until done.

⦿ Boil 40g of whole wheat noodles and set aside.

Method for coconut curry noodles assembly

⦿ In a pan, add the onion paste with a little water.

⦿ Add your chopped veggies of choice and let them cook.

⦿ Add 1 tsp garam masala and 50-80ml coconut milk. Stir in the boiled noodles, mix everything together and serve hot.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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