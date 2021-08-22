Food and festivities: A bond to celebrate
This Rakshabandhan, cherish the brother-sister bond with these desserts that would transport you to a dessert paradise.
MILK BASUNDI
Ingredients
A2 milk - 1l
Organic sugar or date palm jaggery - 1 cup
Cardamom - 1tsp
Charoli - 1tsp
Dry fruit masala - 2tsp
Saffron - 5 to 6 strands
Chopped pistachios
Chopped almonds
Dried rose petals
Method
Pour the A2 milk in a large pot, simmer and boil until cooked down to half the quantity.
Now, add the date palm jaggery, charoli, cardamom powder and dry fruit masala to the milk.
Bring to a boil and reduce to 400ml.
Let it cool and then refrigerate.
Serve cold in a fancy bowl, garnished with chopped almonds, pistachios and dried rose petals.
-Sheetal Bhatt, founder and recipe curator, GOD Cafe by Harrit Dairy Farm
Mithi bhutte ki tikki with Kesari Rabri
Tikki
Corn kernel – 700 Gms
Ginger chopped - .15 Gms
Boiled potato – 600 Gms
Desi ghee – 150 Gms
Bread crumb - 50
Cardamom powder – 3 Gms
Cinnamon powder – 1 Gms
Sugar – 170 Gms
Cardamom oil – 10 ml
Rabri
Milk full cream – 600 Ml
Khoya – 250 Gms
Sugar – 75 Gms
Saffron – As required
Preparation – Tikki
Coarsely chop corn kernel and collect in a bowl.
Deep fried boiled potato in ghee and keep aside to cool it down.
Grate the potato and mix with corn.
Add bread crumb, cardamom powder and cinnamon.
Add sugar and mix well.
Prepare in tikki shape and pan sear with desi ghee
Preparation – Rabri
Reduce the milk in pan with saffron to thick consistency.
Remove from heat and add khoya to it.
Add sugar and mix well.
Cool and use.
Plating –Plate the tikki and topped with rabri and drizzle cardamom oil
- by Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef The Imperial New Delhi
Cashew and Makhana Ladoos
Ingredients
Cashewnut - 150g
Makhana - 150g
Peanut (skinless) - 50g
Pistachio - 50g
Grated dry coconut - 50g
∙Sesame seeds (white and black) - 20g
Jaggery - 150g
Ghee - 150g
Saffron - 1g
Elaichi powder to taste
Method
Heat ghee in a pan, add the nuts and toast on low heat until roasted well. Keep aside.
Heat the pan, add makhana and sauté until crisp. Keep aside.
Toast coconut and sesame seeds in a pan on low heat until fragrant, and set aside.
Combine the toasted nuts and makhana and grind in a blender until fine.
Heat ghee in a pan, add crushed cashew and makhana, toasted coconut and sesame, and cook together. Set aside.
For the syrup, boil jaggery and water (mixed in equal quantity) and allow to simmer until it achieves a syrupy consistency.
Mix the jaggery syrup, cashew and makhana mixture together.
Add elaichi powder and saffron threads and mix them together.
Make small ladoos and garnish with saffron.
-Anil Sharma, executive sous chef, JW Marriott Mumbai
Healthy Bar
Ingredients
Dates Chopped 250 grams
Dry Cranberry 150 grams
Apricot Chopped 125 grams
Honey 75 grams
Roasted Pistachio 120 grams
PREPARATION
In a pan, heat honey and boil it for some time.
Combine all the ingredients together with the help of a spatula.
Take the desired round ring and press the mixture.
Allow it to set for 6 hours at room temperature.
- by Chef Dane Fernandes, Executive Chef, The St. Regis Mumbai
Kesar Jalebi
Ingredients
Maida (finely ground) - 1kg
Sugar - 4kg
Soda - 1g
Kesar - 1g
Water - 1.5l
Ghee - 1.5l
Method
Take a bowl and add maida and warm water.
Mix well and keep the batter for fermentation for four to five hours. For instant fermentation, add soda.
Now take a heavy-base pan and add sugar and water.
Boil the mixture and make a thin sugar syrup.
Add kesar and let it cool.
Now take a deep pan for making jalebi. Add ghee and keep on moderate heat.
With a jalebi making nozzle, introduce batter to pan and start frying in a round shape.
Dip the fried jalebi into kesar syrup for three minutes.
-Prashant Kumar Das, chef de cuisine, Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi
Coconut ladoos
Ingredients
Desiccated coconut - 500g
Milk - 2l
Sugar - 150g
Elaichi powder - 4g
Reduced beetroot juice - 5ml
Ghee - 30g
Clove - 20
Doily paper
Method
Cook milk in a pan till it is reduced to half the quantity.
Add coconut powder and sugar and keep cooking on a slow flame till it has thick and binding consistency.
Add a few drops of reduced beetroot juice to provide pink colour.
Finally, add ghee and elaichi powder and mix well. Take off the stove.
Once mixture is at room temperature, make it in round shape and coat in with some coconut powder and garnish with clove. Keep on doily paper.
- Anand Panwar, executive pastry chef, Roseate Hotels & Resorts