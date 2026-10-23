Food blogger shares easy-to-make soya pulao recipe: One-pot meal loaded with 27g protein per serving

Protein is the building block of our body and an essential component of every meal. And while non-vegetarians have a wide range of sources from which to derive the macronutrient, vegetarians are certainly at a disadvantage on this front.

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The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, according to Harvard Health. This translates to an average adult weighing 60 kg needing 48 grams of protein in their meals to stay healthy.

To help out, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, took to Instagram on September 30 and shared a one-pot meal that is loaded with protein while being mindful of calories.

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{{^usCountry}} Kirti described her dish, the hara bhara soya pulao, as “a quick, comforting, protein-packed meal with 27g protein per serving! Perfect for busy workdays when you want something wholesome without spending hours in the kitchen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirti described her dish, the hara bhara soya pulao, as “a quick, comforting, protein-packed meal with 27g protein per serving! Perfect for busy workdays when you want something wholesome without spending hours in the kitchen.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aside from being packed with protein, each serving of the pulao has just 490 calories. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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Ingredients for soya pulao

150g boiled soya chunks

1 cup rice

1 tbsp ghee

1 onion, chopped

½ carrot, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chilli

2–3 garlic cloves

Fresh coriander

Fresh mint leaves

1 tsp jeera

Cinnamon

1–2 green cardamoms

1 bay leaf

Salt, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

Garam masala, to taste

Chaat masala, to taste

2 cups water

100g Greek yoghurt per serving

Method of preparation

Blend coriander, mint, onion, green chilli, garlic and a little water into a smooth green puree. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add jeera, cinnamon, cardamom and bay leaf. Add chopped carrot and tomato. Sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the green puree and cook until everything comes together. Add boiled soya chunks, washed rice, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and chaat masala. Add 2 cups of water, mix well, and pressure cook for 1 whistle. Let the pressure release naturally, fluff the pulao and serve hot with 100g Greek yoghurt.

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This article is for informational purposes only.