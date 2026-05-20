...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fresh Bananas And Peanut Butter Create The Perfect High Protein Summer Shake

Banana peanut butter smoothie combines bananas, peanut butter, and protein-rich ingredients for a balanced breakfast shake with smooth texture and flavour.

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:32 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

Cold smoothies with blended bananas and peanut butter can easily become a refreshing breakfast choice during hot summer mornings. Creamy high-protein banana peanut butter smoothie combines ripe bananas, peanut butter, milk, oats, and seeds to create

Peanut Butter Banana Shake(Freepik)

Banana smoothies became popular because bananas blend smoothly without needing heavy cream or added sugars. Peanut butter adds nutty flavour and creamy consistency while also making the shake more filling and balanced for breakfast or post-workout meals. This smoothie is often prepared with chilled milk, oats, seeds, or yoghurt to improve texture and protein content.

Creamy high-protein banana peanut butter smoothie differs from regular smoothies because it contains more protein-rich ingredients instead of mainly fruit juice or ice cream. Compared to sugary café-style shakes, this version develops thicker texture and balanced sweetness while remaining lighter and more suitable for healthy meal routines.

Bananas provide potassium and natural sweetness">potassium and natural sweetness while peanut butter contributes protein and healthy fats">protein and healthy fats. Oats, seeds, or yoghurt can also improve fibre">improve fibre and texture without making the smoothie excessively heavy during summer weather.

Feature

High Protein Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Regular Smoothie

Main Ingredients

Banana, peanut butter, oats, seeds

Fruit, sugar, or ice cream

Texture

Thick and creamy

Light or icy

Taste Profile

Nutty and naturally sweet

Fruity and sugary

Protein Content

Higher

Lower

Fibre Content

Moderate to high

Moderate

Healthy Fat Content

Present from peanut butter and seeds

Usually low

Calories

Balanced

Often higher from sugar

Meal Suitability

Breakfast or post-workout

Snack or dessert

Main Highlight

Protein-rich and balanced

Refreshing fruity drink

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Suitable

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 glasses

Calories: 240 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Creamy, nutty, and mildly sweet

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Creamy Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie with Oats and Seeds

This high-protein smoothie combines ripe bananas, peanut butter, oats, and milk to create a creamy breakfast shake. The oats improve texture while the peanut butter adds nutty richness naturally.

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1 cup chilled milk
  • 2 tablespoons rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
  • Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add bananas, peanut butter, oats, and chia seeds into a blender jar. The bananas help create smooth and creamy texture naturally.
  2. Pour chilled milk into the blender and add honey if slightly sweeter flavour is preferred.
  3. Add a few ice cubes and blend until the smoothie becomes thick and smooth. Proper blending improves creaminess and texture balance.
  4. Check the consistency and add extra milk if a thinner smoothie is preferred. Blend again briefly.
  5. Pour into serving glasses and enjoy immediately while cold and fresh.

Simple Tips to Make Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie More Nutritious

Add Greek Yoghurt for Extra Protein

Greek yoghurt improves creaminess and increases protein naturally. It also creates a thicker smoothie texture without extra sugar.

Freeze the Bananas Before Blending

Frozen bananas create creamier consistency and colder texture naturally. This also reduces the need for excess ice cubes.

Add Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Cocoa powder adds richer flavour without making the smoothie overly sweet. It also pairs naturally with peanut butter and banana.

Use Rolled Oats Instead of Instant Oats

Rolled oats improve texture and fibre content more effectively. They also help keep the smoothie thicker for longer.

Include Mixed Seeds for Better Nutrition

Flax, chia, and sunflower seeds improve healthy fats and crunch naturally. They also make the smoothie more balanced for breakfast.

Choose Unsweetened Peanut Butter

Unsweetened peanut butter keeps the smoothie lighter and less sugary. Natural peanut butter also provides cleaner nutty flavour.

Add Cinnamon for Extra Flavour

A small pinch of cinnamon improves aroma and flavour naturally. It also blends well with banana and peanut butter taste.

Nutritional Value of Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Banana peanut butter">Banana peanut butter smoothie combines bananas, peanut butter, milk, and oats to create a balanced high-protein breakfast drink with creamy texture.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

240 calories

Protein

11 g

Carbohydrates

24 g

Fat

11 g

Fibre

5 g

Potassium

Moderate to High

FAQs

Is banana peanut butter smoothie suitable for weight loss meals?

The smoothie contains protein, fibre, and balanced ingredients that can work well in controlled meal portions. Using unsweetened peanut butter and limiting added sugar helps keep it lighter.

Can water be used instead of milk in this smoothie?

Water can be used, though the smoothie may become less creamy and slightly thinner in texture. Plant-based milk also works well as an alternative.

Which bananas work best for this smoothie?

Ripe bananas work best because they blend smoothly and provide natural sweetness. Slightly frozen bananas also improve the creamy texture naturally.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Fresh Bananas And Peanut Butter Create The Perfect High Protein Summer Shake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.