Fresh Mango Pulao With Nuts And Saffron Makes A Perfect Sweet Rice Dish For Summer Meals

Mango Pulao Sweet Rice Recipe is a seasonal preparation that combines ripe mangoes with long-grain rice, saffron, cardamom, and nuts. Popular in different parts of India during mango season, this rice recipes is perfect to make for day when you feel like having something sweet. The bright yellow colour, delicate aroma, and naturally sweet mango flavour make it especially appealing during warmer months when mangoes are at their peak.

mango pulao(Freepik)

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Ripe mangoes contribute Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and digestive enzymes">Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and digestive enzymes that support immunity, eye health, and seasonal wellness. Basmati rice provides carbohydrates that release energy">carbohydrates that release energy steadily, while almonds and cashews contribute healthy fats, plant protein, and important minerals. Ingredients such as cardamom and saffron are valued for their aromatic qualities and antioxidant content. Together, these ingredients create a mango-flavoured rice dish that balances flavour, nutrition, and visual appeal.

The dish is prepared by cooking basmati rice until fluffy and then combining it with mango pulp or mango cubes, nuts, raisins, saffron, cardamom, and a small amount of ghee. The mango adds natural sweetness and moisture, while nuts contribute crunch and texture. Each grain remains separate, creating a light rice dish with fruity notes rather than a dense dessert. The combination of soft mango pieces, fragrant spices, and crunchy nuts creates a pleasant contrast in every bite.

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{{^usCountry}} Mango Pulao differs from Zarda because fresh mangoes become a key ingredient rather than relying mainly on sugar and colouring. Zarda is usually sweeter, richer, and heavily flavoured with sugar syrup, while mango pulao gets much of its sweetness from fruit. Mango pulao also offers a fresher taste, softer fruit texture, and seasonal character that reflects summer mango harvests. The result is a fragrant Indian rice dish that feels lighter while still delivering the celebratory appeal of sweet rice recipes. Difference Between Mango Pulao and Zarda (Meethe Chawal) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mango Pulao differs from Zarda because fresh mangoes become a key ingredient rather than relying mainly on sugar and colouring. Zarda is usually sweeter, richer, and heavily flavoured with sugar syrup, while mango pulao gets much of its sweetness from fruit. Mango pulao also offers a fresher taste, softer fruit texture, and seasonal character that reflects summer mango harvests. The result is a fragrant Indian rice dish that feels lighter while still delivering the celebratory appeal of sweet rice recipes. Difference Between Mango Pulao and Zarda (Meethe Chawal) {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Mango Pulao Zarda (Meethe Chawal) Main Sweetening Ingredient Fresh ripe mangoes Sugar syrup Taste Profile Fruity, mildly sweet, aromatic Rich, sweet, and sugary Texture Soft mango pieces with fluffy rice Soft sweet rice Colour Natural golden-yellow from mangoes Bright yellow or orange Fruit Content High Usually minimal Summer Appeal Highly suitable Suitable year-round Nutrition Contains vitamins from mangoes Mainly carbohydrate-based Sweetness Level Moderate High Main Highlight Fresh mango flavour Rich festive sweetness Best Served Summer meals and celebrations Festivals and special occasions View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Look at Mango Pulao {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Look at Mango Pulao {{/usCountry}}

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Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4–5

Calories: Approx. 280 per serving

Cuisine: Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Season: Summer

Texture: Fluffy, fruity, and nutty

Mango Pulao Sweet Rice Recipe with Fresh Mango and Nuts

Sweet mangoes, fragrant basmati rice, crunchy nuts, and aromatic spices come together in this mango pulao recipe, creating a colourful summer dish that works beautifully as a dessert or festive sweet rice preparation.

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

1½ cups ripe mango cubes

2 tablespoons mango pulp

2 tablespoons ghee

10 cashews

10 almonds, sliced

1 tablespoon raisins

3 green cardamoms

Few saffron strands soaked in warm milk

2 tablespoons jaggery powder or sugar (optional)

2 cups water

Method

Wash and soak the basmati rice for 20 minutes. Cook until the grains are fluffy and separate. Allow it to cool slightly. Heat ghee in a pan and roast cashews, almonds, and raisins until lightly golden. Add cardamom and saffron milk to the pan. Stir briefly. Add mango pulp and optional jaggery. Cook for 1–2 minutes on low heat. Add cooked rice and mango cubes. Toss gently so the rice grains remain intact. Garnish with extra nuts and serve warm or chilled.

Tips to Make Mango Pulao Perfect Every Time

Alphonso, Kesar, and Banganapalli varieties provide better flavour and texture. Use aged basmati rice, aged rice produces longer, separate grains that enhance the final presentation. Very soft mangoes may break down completely and make the rice mushy. Add mango cubes at the end, this helps retain shape, colour, and freshness. Roasting improves flavour and adds a pleasant crunch. A small amount of saffron creates aroma and colour without overpowering the mango flavour. Let the rice cool down completely, hot rice can crush the mango pieces and affect texture.

Nutritional Value of Mango Pulao

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Mango pulao combines fruit, rice, nuts, and spices to create a balanced sweet rice preparation with vitamins, minerals, and energy.

Nutrient Approx. Amount Per Serving Calories 280 kcal Carbohydrates 45 g Protein 5 g Fat 8 g Fibre 3 g Vitamin C Moderate Vitamin A Moderate Calcium 35 mg Potassium 220 mg View All

FAQs

Is mango pulao a dessert or a main dish?

Mango pulao can be served as a dessert, festive rice dish, or sweet side alongside a meal.

Why should mango cubes be added at the end?

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Adding them later helps preserve their shape and fresh flavour.

Is mango pulao suitable for festive occasions?

Yes. Its colourful appearance, fruity flavour, and aromatic spices make it a popular choice for celebrations and special meals.

Can brown rice be used instead of basmati rice?

Yes, though the texture and flavour will differ from the classic version made with basmati rice.

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