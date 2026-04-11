Gehun Ka Halwa Recipe For Baisakhi Harvest Festival 2026: A Healthy Wheat Halwa To Celebrate The Indian Solar New Year

Baisakhi, the ever-known harvest festival in India, is a time to celebrate the season of prosperity. Desserts and so many traditional sweets are there, which the Baisakhi festival calls for. This year, without upsetting your healthy diet, opt for a guilt-free indulgence with the Gehun Ka Halwa recipe. It's more of a twist on a traditional dessert that combines the goodness of wheat with the natural sweetness of jaggery. As a part of 'must-have' Baisakhi sweets, Gehun Ka Halwa (also known as Atta Halwa) is rich in nutrients and full of flavour. So, ideally, it certainly is the perfect way to enjoy the festivities without straying from your health goals.

Gehun Ka Halwa Recipe(Freepik)

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In case you are wondering what is Gehun Ka Halwa? It is a popular Indian dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. The process involves roasting the wheat flour to bring out a rich, nutty flavour before adding sweetened water. Garnished with almonds and nuts, this wheat halwa is a perfect festive treat that satisfies your sweet cravings while providing essential nutrients.

Wheat-based halwa, made with atta (whole wheat flour), ghee, and jaggery, is a nutritious alternative to heavily processed sweets. By using jaggery instead of refined sugar, this dish provides essential minerals and vitamins. Additionally, the reduced ghee content ensures that you can savour every bite without compromising on your health. As a festive treat for Baisakhi, this wheat halwa Indian dessert is ideal for anyone seeking a healthy twist on a beloved classic.

Nutritional Value of Gehun Ka Halwa:

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{{^usCountry}} The atta halwa recipe features a rich, nutty flavour from the roasted wheat flour, which combines with the earthy sweetness of jaggery. Here’s the list of nutrients according to USDA, which make this traditional Indian halwa a delightful and nourishing treat for the harvest festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The atta halwa recipe features a rich, nutty flavour from the roasted wheat flour, which combines with the earthy sweetness of jaggery. Here’s the list of nutrients according to USDA, which make this traditional Indian halwa a delightful and nourishing treat for the harvest festival. {{/usCountry}}

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Nutrient Amount per Serving Sources Protein 3g Wheat flour, ghee, jaggery Carbohydrates 40g Wheat flour, jaggery Fats 12g Ghee, almonds, cashews Fiber 3g Wheat flour, almonds, cashews Vitamin E 0.4 mg Almonds, ghee Vitamin B6 0.1 mg Wheat flour, almonds, ghee Calcium 12 mg Almonds, ghee Iron 1 mg Wheat flour, jaggery, almonds Magnesium 20 mg Almonds, cashews, wheat flour View All

{{^usCountry}} Gehun Ka Halwa Recipe: Baisakhi Special Sweet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gehun Ka Halwa Recipe: Baisakhi Special Sweet {{/usCountry}}

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The atta halwa recipe features a rich, nutty flavour thanks to the roasted wheat flour, which combines perfectly with the earthy sweetness of jaggery. In just a few simple steps, you can prepare this traditional Indian halwa as a delightful and nourishing treat for the harvest festival.

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat flour (atta)

2/3 cup ghee (clarified butter)

2/3 cup jaggery (grated or chopped)

2 cups water

Chopped almonds for garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide:

In a pan, heat the jaggery and water on a medium flame. Stir occasionally until the jaggery dissolves completely. Reduce the flame to low once it starts boiling. In another pan, heat the ghee. Add the wheat flour (atta) and roast it on low heat. Stir continuously to avoid burning. Roast until the flour turns aromatic and slightly browned. Once the flour reaches the desired colour and aroma, carefully add the hot jaggery water. Stir well to avoid lumps and cook for 2 more minutes. Garnish with chopped almonds or nuts of your choice. Serve the Gehun Ka Halwa hot as a delightful dessert.

How to Make Gehun Ka Halwa Healthier For Baisakhi 2026: 5 Tips To Know Before You Start

Use organic jaggery for natural sweetness and added minerals. Reduce the desi ghee content to 1/2 cup for a lighter texture. Next, you need to add various nuts like cashews, almonds or walnuts for an additional protein boost and healthy fats. Roast the wheat flour thoroughly to enhance flavor while promoting easier digestion. Substitute ghee with coconut oil for a dairy-free version of this traditional Indian halwa .

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Gehun Ka Halwa is the ideal dessert to celebrate Baisakhi 2026, combining health, flavor, and tradition. It’s easy to prepare and makes the perfect addition to your harvest festival feast.

FAQs

What is the main ingredient in Gehun Ka Halwa?

The main ingredient is wheat flour (atta), combined with ghee and jaggery.

Can you use coconut sugar instead of jaggery in this recipe?

Yes, you can substitute jaggery with brown sugar or coconut sugar if preferred.

Is Gehun Ka Halwa suitable for vegans?

No, as it contains ghee, but you can use coconut oil for a vegan version.

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