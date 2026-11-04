Give your Diwali menu a nutty twist with 4 recipes, from walnut tikki chaat to sitafal almond basundi

Diwali house parties and get-togethers are in full swing this festive season. Although sweets remain the favourite child of the platter, this time, add some crunch by turning nuts into tasty dishes. Walnuts, pecans, and almonds can do more than serve as a garnish or sit in a bowl for guests to nibble on. Dry fruits are also a popular gifting choice. Utilise them by turning them into savoury dishes. You can try crispy tikkis, add them to pulaos, or add them to creamy desserts for extra flavour. ALSO READ: Diwali food binge: Cardiologist warns how too much mithai, namkeen and fried food can affect your heart

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We have curated four nut-based recipes for this Diwali, from walnut tikki chaat and pecan gucchi pulao to chocolate-peanut butter bites and sitafal almond basundi, to satisfy both sweet and savoury cravings. The curated recipes add variety to your menu.

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Here's the set of recipes:

1. Walnut tikki chaat

Recipe by Chef Nehal Karkera on behalf of Chilean Walnuts

Crisp potato and walnut tikkis add the perfect crunch to this delightful chaat.

Ingredients:

For the walnut tikki

150 g boiled, mashed potatoes

100 g toasted, crushed Chilean walnuts

30 g roasted chana dal powder

Chopped coriander, green chilli and ginger

1 tsp each roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and red chilli powder

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow frying

For the chaat

150 g sweetened, thick yoghurt

40 g tamarind chutney, 30 g green chutney

20 g pomegranate arils and 20 g sev

10 g toasted, chopped Chilean walnuts

Chopped coriander, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and red chilli powder for garnish

Ginger juliennes for garnish

Method:

Mix potatoes, walnuts, chana dal powder, herbs, spices, lemon juice and salt.

Shape into tikkis and shallow-fry until golden and crisp.

Top with yoghurt, both chutneys, spices, pomegranate, sev, and garnishes.

Finish with toasted Chilean walnuts and serve.

2. Keto choco peanut butter coconut fat bombs

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{{^usCountry}} Recipe by Rahul Kamra, keto coach and founder of Ketorets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recipe by Rahul Kamra, keto coach and founder of Ketorets {{/usCountry}}

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Try these no-bake bites that combine dark chocolate and peanut butter with a coating of desiccated coconut.

Ingredients

75 g unsweetened peanut butter

30 g dark chocolate (preferably 85% Lindt)

2 tbsp stevia

30 ml coconut oil

½ tsp salt

30 g desiccated coconut

Method

Melt the coconut oil and dark chocolate separately.

Mix peanut butter, melted chocolate, coconut oil, stevia and salt in a bowl until smooth.

Refrigerate for 2 hours, until firm.

Scoop out 1 tbsp of the mixture at a time and roll into small balls.

Coat each ball with desiccated coconut and place on parchment paper.

Refrigerate for another 2 hours until set.

3. Pecan gucchi pulao

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This basmati rice recipe is perfect for festive lunches.

Ingredients

6-8 dried morrels (gucchi), soaked in warm water for 20-25 minutes and drained

10-12 American pecan + for garnish

1½ cups Basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

2-3 tbsps ghee

1 tsp caraway seeds

3-4 green cardamoms

5-6 black peppercorns

4-5 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

2 large onions, thinly sliced

10-15 saffron strands

Salt to taste

3 cups vegetable stock

Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish

Method

Heat ghee in a deep non-stick pan. Add caraway seeds, green cardamoms, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon and nay leaves and sauté till fragrant.

Add onions and sauté till light golden.

Add American pecan, morrels and mix well.

Add rice, saffron, salt and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Add vegetable stock and allow to boil.

Lower the heat, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

Transfer in a serving plate, garnish with coriander sprigs and serve hot.

4. Sitafal almond basundi

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Recipe by Chef Meghna Kamdar on behalf of Australian Almonds

Sweet custard apple pulp and sliced almonds lend fruity flavour and crunch to this creamy, slow-cooked milk dessert.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized sitafal (custard apples), deseeded, pulp removed

1 litre full-cream milk

¼ cup condensed milk (or sugar, as per taste)

10–15 blanched almonds, peeled and sliced

Rose petals, for garnish

Sliced almonds, for garnish

Method

Remove the seeds from the sitafal and scoop out the pulp.

Blanch the almonds, remove their skins and slice them thinly.

In a kadhai, bring the full-cream milk to a boil. Lower the heat to medium and add the condensed milk, stirring continuously. Alternatively, add sugar as per taste.

Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the milk reduces to half its original quantity.

Add the sliced almonds, mix well and turn off the heat. Allow the basundi to cool completely.

Once cooled, gently fold in the chilled sitafal pulp and mix well.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to blend.

Garnish with rose petals and sliced almonds before serving chilled.

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