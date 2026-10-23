Give your usual cold coffee a frothy twist with this creamy brown sugar iced coffee recipe

Making a chilled coffee at home is a comforting ritual for many. But you can jazz up your usual recipe by experimenting with its texture. You can make it frothier. You don't need whipped cream to get the texture.

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for fluffy brown sugar iced coffee in episode 54 of her homemade coffee series, ‘BrewItYourself.’

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“This fluffy brown sugar iced coffee is as easy as it gets! Just blend instant coffee, brown sugar, ice, a pinch of salt, and a splash of water until light and frothy. Pour over a glass of cold milk and ice, give it a stir, and enjoy your homemade coffee shop moment," she shared.

ALSO READ: Bored with your usual cold coffee? Try this salted peanut butter cream coffee for a nutty twist

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: 2 tbsps instant coffee powder

2 tbps brown sugar

3-4 ice cubes

Pinch of salt

Splash of water

Milk and ice to serve Process: Start by adding the coffee powder, sugar. ice and salt to a blender jar.

Add a splash of water and pulse the mixture till it becomes light and fluffy.

Serve it with ice in a glass and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: 2 tbsps instant coffee powder

2 tbps brown sugar

3-4 ice cubes

Pinch of salt

Splash of water

Milk and ice to serve Process: Start by adding the coffee powder, sugar. ice and salt to a blender jar.

Add a splash of water and pulse the mixture till it becomes light and fluffy.

Serve it with ice in a glass and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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The recipe involves blending instant coffee, brown sugar, ice, a pinch of salt, and a splash of water until light and frothy, then pouring the mixture over cold milk and ice.

So, instead of simply stirring coffee into milk, add froth. The coffee fluff adds a creamy texture to your drink, without needing any cream. The recipe also uses instant coffee, so it is simple to make. brown sugar sweetens the mixture, but keeps it light. This drink certainly stands out from your regular glass of cold coffee.

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