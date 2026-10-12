Bored with your usual cold coffee? Try this salted peanut butter cream coffee for a nutty twist

Homemade coffee does not have to be boring. But at the same time, you may not want to give your regular coffee a complete overhaul. Your go-to coffee is easy to make and convenient, so why not try something that keeps it familiar while adding a fresh touch?

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A new foam topping can bridge that gap, giving your usual brew a creamier texture. For a nutty twist, try this salted peanut butter cream coffee.

As part of Brew It Yourself series, chef Saloni Kukreja shared the recipe, describing it as a potential afternoon favourite. She wrote, "The peanut butter brings a rich, nutty creaminess, honey adds just the right amount of sweetness, and a pinch of flaky salt brings it all together.”