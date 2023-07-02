This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3, 2023 and Kada Prasad, also known as Karah Prashad, is a sweet and sacred offering made in Gurudwaras and during special occasions like Guru Purnima where it is prepared with love, devotion and a peaceful state of mind. The key to making perfect Kada Prasad lies in the patience and mindfulness you bring to the process as it is not just a sweet delicacy; it holds deep spiritual significance for Sikhs.

Guru Purnima 2023 recipe special: Make the perfect Kada Prasad in just 4 steps (Photo by Twitter/Kkwakjabajwo_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is believed to be blessed by the Guru and is distributed as a symbol of unity and equality among all devotees. While preparing Kada Prasad, it is important to maintain a clean and pure environment and approach the process with love, devotion and humility.

It is a simple yet delicious sweet treat made with whole wheat flour (atta), sugar and ghee (clarified butter). Ahead of Guru Purnima 2023, here's an easy recipe on how to make the perfect Kada Prasad:

Ingredients

1¼ cup Ghee

1 cup Wheat Flour

1 cup Sugar

Method:

Add wheat flour and cook till golden and aromatic. Add 1 cup water and mix well. Add sugar and cook through. Cook till everything comes together and Prasad starts leaving ghee. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}