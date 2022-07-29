Hariyali Teej special: Lip-smacking desserts to celebrate the festival

Hariyali Teej is traditionally observed by women in India to welcome monsoons during the month of Sawan or Shravana. On this day, married women adorn their hands with henna designs and wear green saris or lehengas and green bangles to observe fast for long life of their husbands. The festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is celebrated in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. (Also read: This Hariyali Teej, binge on some classic desi dishes)

No festival is complete without some good food. A variety of sweet and savoury dishes are prepared by women on the festival which are enjoyed by all family members.

Here are some Teej desserts you can try making.

1. Seviyan Mauzzafer

Ingredients

Vermicelli - 500gm

Full cream milk - 1 ltr

Pistachios - 10gm

Almonds flakes - 10gm

Desi ghee - 50gm

Khoya - 50gm

Green cardamom powder - 2gm

Method:

• Heat ghee in a deep bottomed pan. Add seviyan and roast till golden brown. Once done, remove from heat and keep aside.

• Boil milk in a pan. Add chopped nuts and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sugar until its blends well with the milk.

• Grate the khoya and add it to the milk. Cook till the mixture thickens. Add the seviyan and cook for 5 minutes or till no liquid remains. Add the powdered cardamom and mix well. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve cold or hot.

2. Annanas aur Kalonji ki Gujia

Ingredients

Ghee/oil to fry

For cover

Maida (All purpose flour) - 500 gm

Oil/ghee (melted) - 6 tbsp

Filling

Pineapple - 1 kg

Kalonji - 10gm

Khoya - 200 gm

Green cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Almonds, chopped - 25 gm

Cashew nuts, chopped - 25 gm

Raisins - 25 gm

Dried coconut, shredded - 25 gm

Sugar - 100 gm

Method:

• Sieve the flour and add oil in flour and mix with fingers.

• Add moisture and make a tight dough, cover with damp cloth and keep aside.

• Wash and peel pineapple, grate them and sauté in ghee with kalonji.

• Stir continuously to cook evenly and add khoya.

• Add green cardamom powder, raisin and dry nuts, dried coconut and cook on slow flame.

• Cook till sticky consistency and add sugar if desired.

• Allow it to cool.

• Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into 4 inches diameter pancakes.

• Fill the pancakes with the pineapple filling and seal the pastry in half moon shape, twisting the edges inwards.

• Repeat the same to rest of the dough and fry in medium heat.

• Fry till golden brown in color and garnish with tutti frutti.

3. Almond Rose Rabri

Almond Rose Rabri

Ingredients

Almonds (without skin) - 200gm

Milk - 1 litre

Sugar free - 3 tbsp

Pistachio, chopped - 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Khoya - 50gm

Rose water - 2 tbsp

Saffron few strands

Method:

• Heat a pan, cook milk till reduced to half. Reduce the heat.

• Crush and add saffron strands to milk, and let it cook for 5 minutes over low heat.

• Now add almonds, khoya and sugar free to it. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes.

• Add pistachio, cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes

• Remove from heat, and add rose water to it. Mix well and let it cool slightly.

• Garnish with chopped pistachio, nuts, berries or dried rose petals. Enjoy!

(Recipes by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

